logo

security forces

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 02, 2024, 07:08 AM

It should be investigated...: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Budgam terror attack

featuredfeatured
Aug 12, 2024, 09:16 AM

18 people reported missing in Balochistan, five dead bodies found in second half of July: Report

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
Jul 08, 2024, 03:50 PM

JK: Four soldiers killed after encounter breaks out in Kathua

featuredfeatured
Jul 08, 2024, 11:10 AM

"Killing of six terrorists in South Kashmir big blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen": Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
Jun 19, 2024, 10:26 AM

2 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

featuredfeatured
Jun 13, 2024, 10:54 AM

"Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities": PM Modi reviews security situation of J-K

featuredfeatured
Chhattisgarh
May 25, 2024, 03:30 PM

33 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh

featuredfeatured
Chhattisgarh
Mar 19, 2024, 01:52 PM

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals killed, large amount of ammunition recovered in encounter at Dantewada

featuredfeatured
South Asia
Mar 16, 2024, 11:43 AM

Attack on Pakistan army post near Afghan border kills 7, military says

featuredfeatured
South Asia
Jan 30, 2024, 10:28 AM

Five terrorists killed as Pak security officials thwart coordinated attack on Balochistan province's Mach jail

featuredfeatured
Middle East
Nov 21, 2023, 11:15 AM

IDF surrounds Gaza's Jabalya region

featuredfeatured
Manipur
Sep 28, 2023, 02:44 PM

Manipur DGP forms committee to probe allegations of 'excess force' by security forces

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 28, 2023, 06:12 AM

31 terrorists killed in joint operations so far in 2023: J-K Police

featuredfeatured
Manipur
Sep 26, 2023, 02:20 PM

Manipur: 34 injured during massive students' protest against killing of 2 students by armed men

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 26, 2023, 11:08 AM

Kashmir situation remains peaceful after Kokernag encounter: J&K DGP

featuredfeatured
Sep 23, 2023, 02:08 PM

Arrested from Imphal by NIA, accused in transnational conspiracy case sent to 5-day police custody