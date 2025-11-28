J&K Police & CRPF carry out searches in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Friday.

"The search operation was carried out as part of heightened security measures in the busy commercial centre," an official said.

"Multiple teams conducted surprise inspections in several hotels and guest houses to verify records of visitors and ensure overall security compliance," the official said, adding: "The operation continued for several hours; however, no suspicious activity was reported."

J&K Police and other security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations across the UT. These operations are focused on terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers, and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

This is part of the revised strategy by the security forces to dismantle the support system of terror rather than just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists.

J&K has a 740-km-long line of control (LoC) and a 240-km-long international border (IB).

The army guards the LoC situated in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and Poonch, Rajouri, and parts of the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the IB situated in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

The army and the BSF guard against infiltration, cross-border smuggling, and terrorist drone activity on the LoC and the IB, while the J&K Police and other security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland.

In the recent security review meeting, which was attended by senior officers of the army, paramilitary forces, J&K police, intelligence and senior civil administration officers, Lt Governore Manoj Sinha gave clear instructions to the security forces to target the support system of terrorism in the UT.

--IANS

sq/vd