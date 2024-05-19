CRPF

·May 19, 2024, 11:40 AM

3,300 CISF contingent to take full charge of Parliament security from May 20; CRPF exits

·Oct 02, 2023, 10:43 AM

CRPF to kick-off cross-country women's bike expedition covering 10,000 km through 15 states, two UTs tomorrow

Manipur
·Sep 30, 2023, 09:14 AM

"Definitely, we will catch culprits...," Manipur Chief Minister on probe into death of two students

·Sep 28, 2023, 05:35 AM

CRPF to give security cover to CBI teams in Manipur

·Sep 14, 2023, 03:14 PM

'CRPF personnel guarding TN BJP chief's slippers', Congress demands inquiry

Jharkhand
·Aug 23, 2023, 11:33 AM

ED raids J'khand FM Rameshwar Oroan's son, others in liquor case

Manipur
·Aug 22, 2023, 12:16 PM

Centre to move fresh CAPF units to Manipur, G20 Summit

Jammu and Kashmir
·Aug 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

CRPF trooper dies of gunshot injuries in J&K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir
·Aug 04, 2023, 06:06 PM

Peaceful conduct of Independence Day a priority: ADGP Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir
·Jul 16, 2023, 04:11 PM

9 CRPF troopers injured in road accident in J&K's Ganderbal

·Jun 26, 2023, 03:52 PM

Effective Action Against Terrorism Taken Under PM Modi: Rajnath

·Jun 08, 2023, 05:07 PM

'Insulted' By Wife, Ex-CRPF Jawan Shoots Her Dead In UP

Assam
·Apr 24, 2023, 06:18 PM

Assam: 2 cadres of militant group KLO killed; 4 held (Ld)

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

5 Maoists, including commander carrying Rs 25L reward, killed in encounter

Jammu and Kashmir
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

2 terrorist associates arrested in J&K

Uttar Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

6 UP MLAs Faced Disqualification After Conviction By Courts

