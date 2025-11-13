Security forces destroy poppy farms in Manipur, thwart opium production attempt

Imphal, Nov 13 (IANS) Security forces, in a joint operation, have destroyed around 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur’s mountainous Kangpokpi district, foiling an attempt to produce opium worth several crores, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence regarding large-scale illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, along with CRPF and Manipur Police, launched an operation in hilly Awlmun areas under Kangpokpi district.

The intensive operation commenced on Wednesday morning and continued into the late evening, and during the day-long operations, the joint team of security forces destroyed approximately 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation along with eight huts used for processing and storage activities.

The destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 190 kilograms of opium worth multiple crores, the spokesman said.

According to the official, the operation was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, underscoring the resolve of Assam Rifles to eradicate narcotics trafficking and dismantle financial networks that support insurgent and anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, on November 2, the Assam Rifles, along with other security forces, also destroyed illegal poppy plantations cultivated over a total of 30 acres in the same Kangchup district. Three farm huts, three fertiliser bags and two sacks of salt found at the sites were destroyed. Two burnt Gypsy vehicles were also found at the site on November 2.

A senior official of the state government said that as part of the Manipur government’s “War against drugs”, various security forces, including Assam Rifles and Manipur police, over the years have destroyed hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation in government and forest lands.

In 2020, the security forces and the government agencies identified a staggering 8057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1695 acres were destroyed. This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years.

The Assam Rifles and the other security forces intensified their operations to destroy hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation.

By 2024 and 2025, the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments and security forces’ multi-pronged strategy, the official pointed out.

State politicians and officials observed that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, along with the rising drug menace, is one of the major causes of the current situation.

Assam Rifles’ zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities has led to legal actions against defaulters, including cultivators and financiers, a defence spokesman said.

He said that the Assam Rifles continued its determination to fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the India-Myanmar border.

The spokesman said that by eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the paramilitary force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.

