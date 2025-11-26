Prez Murmu, leaders pay tributes to civilians, bravehearts martyred in 26/11 terror attacks

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the public during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said that the nation will always remember their supreme sacrifice.

The 26/11 attacks, also known as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, were a series of 12 coordinated terrorist attacks that took place from November 26 to 29 and were carried out by 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror organisation.

A total of 175 people died, including nine out of the 10 attackers, 26 foreign nationals and 20 security force personnel. One of the attackers, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and offered his tributes to the people who lost their lives.

"On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts. I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while bravely facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly attack," Shah said in a post on X.

Reiterating the Modi government's firm stance on terrorism, the Home Minister said, "Terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race. The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, which the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid homage to the innocent lives lost and said that India will never forget their courage and sacrifice.

"My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom," Gandhi wrote on X.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, paying tributes to the victims of the terror attack, said, "On this very day in 2008, we lost many of our loved ones due to the cowardly acts of terrorists in Mumbai, but our valiant sons responded to the terrorists with indomitable courage and valour. Every Indian will forever remain indebted to the sacrifice of our brave sons. Today, India stands united and strong against terrorism with a 'zero tolerance policy' and is firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt tribute to all innocent citizens and brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11! The nation will never forget their sacrifice."

He further said that "new India" is united for the complete eradication of every form of terrorism.

