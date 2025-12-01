Rights body reports alarming increase in abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 1 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation warned of a worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan, citing a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and widespread abuses committed by the Pakistani security forces.

In its latest report, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) documented 113 cases of enforced disappearance and 31 killings across the province in October. Among those killed were 12 previously disappeared individuals, 4 abducted during the same month, and 9 who had gone missing earlier.

“Out of the total abductions, ninety-three took place during house raids. Eighteen individuals were taken away from streets and shops, and two were called to military camps before disappearing,” the report mentioned.

As per the findings, Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) was involved in 64 cases of enforced disappearance, while the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies were each responsible for 19 cases. Additionally, Pakistan-backed death squads carried out 9 abductions, and rangers were involved in 2 cases.

Among the affected districts in Balochistan, Panjgur recorded the highest number of enforced disappearances with 22 cases, followed by Kech with 20, Quetta with 19, Khuzdar with 12 and Dera Bugti with 11.

According to the HRCB report, 31 people were killed in October across Balochistan, including 29 men and 2 women.

“Drone strikes accounted for 10 of these cases, while 9 individuals died in custody. Targeted attacks resulted in 5 deaths, and 3 people were killed in incidents described as fake encounters. Two victims succumbed to earlier injuries, and there was one case of honor killing along with one instance where a body was discovered,” it stated.

The report further noted that of the 31 killings, the FC was responsible for 15 cases, followed by death squad groups with 7.

Khuzdar and Kech each reported 10 incidents, making them the worst-affected districts, followed by Panjgur with 4 and Dera Bugti with 3.

Highlighting other forms of atrocities in Balochistan during the same period, the HRCB recorded the death of a sick girl who was denied medical attention during a prolonged overnight inspection of a passenger bus by Pakistani forces in Uthal city of Lasbela district, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

