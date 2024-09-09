Human Rights
J·Sep 09, 2024, 11:13 AM
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
J·Sep 07, 2024, 08:26 AM
World Uyghur Congress condemns China's disinformation campaign, threats against staff
J·Aug 26, 2024, 07:48 AM
Abid Baloch shooting incident highlights surge in attacks on enforced disappearance victims in Balochistan
J·Aug 12, 2024, 09:16 AM
18 people reported missing in Balochistan, five dead bodies found in second half of July: Report
J·Jul 13, 2024, 07:24 AM
Biden signs into law bill enhancing US support for Tibet
J·Jun 17, 2024, 07:36 AM
Pakistan: Baloch protest on Eid to highlight enforced disappearances
J·May 19, 2024, 07:35 AM
Elderly Dalit couple tied to pole, beaten, made to wear garlands of shoes in MP's Ashok Nagar district
J·Feb 06, 2024, 07:38 AM
Amnesty International accuses Israeli military of killing Palestinians in West Bank
J·Oct 04, 2023, 09:22 AM
Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, principles highlighted during event in Geneva
J·Sep 27, 2023, 06:22 AM
Clear intel on India's role in Nijjar's killing; fear of Sikhs being targeted real: Jagmeet Singh
J·Sep 23, 2023, 04:33 AM
India tells Pakistan to clear up its worst human rights record before pointing fingers
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:21 PM
Don't treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to 'wounded' mother nature: Prez
J·Sep 17, 2023, 04:08 AM
Manipur rights body applies healing balm on warring communities
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:51 AM
Anti-constitutional forces conspiring to implement Manusmriti: K'taka CM
J·Sep 15, 2023, 06:07 AM
Dalit man thrashed & tied to pole in K’taka village, four arrested
J·Jul 13, 2023, 10:11 AM
Hague Human Rights Film Festival highlights persecution of women, minorities across globe
