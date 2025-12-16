Trump threatens BBC lawsuit, says he urged Xi on Jimmy Lai's release

Washington, Dec 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he plans to file a lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the British broadcaster of using artificial intelligence to falsely attribute statements to him, while also revealing that he has personally urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Speaking to reporters at the White House after a ceremony honouring US service members, Trump said the BBC had broadcast remarks that he never made, describing the episode as a serious breach of journalistic standards.

“They actually put terrible words in my mouth,” Trump said. “They had me saying things that I never said.”

Trump suggested artificial intelligence may have been used to fabricate or alter his comments. “I guess they used AI or something,” he said, adding that the broadcaster had ignored what he described as his actual remarks while airing statements he denied making.

Trump said legal action was imminent. “We’ll be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning,” he said, calling the episode “fake news.”

The President said the alleged misrepresentation related to remarks about the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. “They actually have me speaking with words that I never said,” Trump said, adding that what he described as his “beautiful words talking about patriotism” were omitted.

He claimed the issue had become so evident that it was acknowledged internally. “I believe somebody at the BBC said this is so bad, it has to be reported,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come amid growing debate in the United States and Europe over the role of artificial intelligence in news production, including concerns about manipulated audio, video, and text being presented as authentic reporting.

During the same exchange with reporters, Trump addressed a question on China and human rights, saying he had raised the case of Hong Kong media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai directly with President Xi.

“I spoke to President Xi about it,” Trump said. “I asked to consider his release.”

Trump cited humanitarian grounds for the request. “He’s an older man, and he’s not well,” he said, adding that he had personally conveyed his concerns to the Chinese leader.

Lai, the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law, a move that has drawn widespread international criticism from press freedom groups and Western governments.

Asked whether he expected a response from Beijing, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

The President did not indicate whether the issue of Lai’s detention had affected broader US–China relations, which remain strained over trade, technology, Taiwan, and human rights concerns.

