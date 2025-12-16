UN expert alarmed over 'inhumane and undignified' imprisonment of Imran Khan in Pakistan

Geneva, Dec 16 (IANS) The United Nations Special Rapporteur has called on the government of Pakistan to take immediate and effective action to address concerns over "inhumane and undignified" detention conditions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that they could amount to torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces a series of charges, including corruption and terrorism, following his removal from power through a no-trust motion by the opposition in April 2022.

"I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan's conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards," said UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards.

"Since his transfer to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on 26 September 2023, Imran Khan has reportedly been held for excessive periods in solitary confinement, confined for 23 hours a day in his cell, and with highly restricted access to the outside world. His cell is reportedly under constant camera surveillance," she added.

The Special Rapporteur stressed that prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement is prohibited under international human rights law – and when it extends longer than 15 days, it constitutes a form of psychological torture.

"Khan's solitary confinement should be lifted without delay. Not only is it an unlawful measure, extended isolation can bring about very harmful consequences for his physical and mental health," she stressed.

Citing information received, Edwards noted that Khan is denied outdoor activity or interaction with other detainees and is unable to participate in communal prayers. She stated that visits from lawyers, family members and others authorised by the Pakistani courts are frequently interrupted or ended prematurely.

According to the UN expert, Khan is held in a small cell that lacks natural light and adequate ventilation, with temperatures reportedly becoming extreme in both winter and summer. The poor air circulation, she said, resulted in foul odours and insect infestations, which caused Khan to suffer from nausea, vomiting, and noticeable weight loss.

“Anyone deprived of liberty must be treated with humanity and dignity. Detention conditions must reflect the individual’s age and health situation, including appropriate sleeping arrangements, climatic protection, adequate space, lighting, heating, and ventilation,” Edwards stated.

She further added, “Khan has reportedly been denied adequate medical attention. I urge the authorities to allow a visit by his personal physicians.”

