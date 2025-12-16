Odisha: OHRC seeks CS report on outsourced employees’ plight

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary (CS) of Odisha to submit a report on various issues concerning outsourcing employees engaged in different state government departments and agencies.

The Commission issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by noted human rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo and others, highlighting the alleged exploitation of outsourced workers employed through private agencies.

“The complainants allege that there are more than 2 lakhs employees engaged in different Departments of the state government through outsourcing to private agencies. But they have not been paid at par with the regular employees, though they perform the same work,” reads the OHRC order.

The petitioners further alleged that outsourcing employees are denied leave benefits and are paid only minimum wages, despite performing duties similar to regular staff.

They claimed that such workers have been exploited by outsourcing agencies in various ways.

The petitioners also stated that the system promoted by the State itself is not only a violation of the principle of equal pay for equal work, but may also be treated as other forms of forced labour, amounting to a violation of human rights.

“Accordingly, the complainants pray for intervention of this Commission to recommend the State Government for framing of a just, fair and equitable service rule for the outsourcing employees serving under different Odisha Government bodies and Government undertakings and autonomous Government institutions of the State with specific relation to salary, leave including maternity benefits, EPF & ESI, job security etc,” stated the Commission.

Considering the grievances raised by the complainants, the OHRC has sent a copy of the complaint petition to the Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report on the matter.

The report is to be submitted before the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had recently termed the outsourcing system as exploitative and stated that it was adopted by the previous state government.

He had further informed that the present state government is in the process of phasing out the outsourcing system.

--IANS

gyan/dan