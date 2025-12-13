'Zero tolerance to terrorism is administration's policy': L-G Manoj Sinha hands jobs to kin of terror victims

Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the administration follows an unequivocal policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, asserting that justice, dignity and rehabilitation for victims of terror remain a top priority.

The Lieutenant Governor handed over appointment letters to 39 Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims from the Kashmir Division at Lok Bhawan. Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sinha said the administration is determined to deliver justice, employment and dignity to families devastated by terrorism.

During the event, family members of terror victims, whose loved ones were mercilessly killed by terrorists, narrated the horrifying incidents and the trauma they endured for decades in silence.

“For these families, today the long wait for justice has ended. With concrete steps for rehabilitation, we have restored their dignity and renewed their faith in the system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha said terrorism had not only claimed innocent lives but had also shattered families, condemning entire households to decades of silence, stigma and poverty. “Behind every brutal killing by terrorists lies the story of a home that never recovered, of children who grew up without parents,” he said.

He cited several cases where long-pending grievances were finally addressed. Pakeeza Riyaz of Anantnag, whose father Riyaz Ahmed Mir was killed in 1999, and Shaista of Hyderpora in Srinagar, whose father Abdul Rashid Ganai was murdered in 2000, received government job letters, bringing an end to their prolonged struggle for justice and economic stability.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad, son of BSF braveheart Altaf Hussain, who was martyred in a terrorist encounter nearly 19 years ago, also secured a government job, providing support to a family that has endured immense hardship since his father’s supreme sacrifice.

Justice was also delivered to the family of Dilawar Ganie and his son Fayaz Ganie of Qazigund, who were brutally murdered on February 4, 2000. “In a single day, Fayaz’s little daughter Fozy lost the two pillars of her life — two generations of support and guidance. The family home, once filled with warmth and laughter, turned into a place marked by silence. They have lived in fear and grief for 25 years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also referred to the case of Abdul Aziz Dar, a resident of Srinagar who was murdered by terrorists 30 years ago. “Today marks the end of his family’s prolonged search for justice,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that after the abrogation of Article 370, families of terror victims have found new courage and self-confidence, and are now speaking out against the terror ecosystem without fear.

“For generations, the system failed these victims by not giving their cases the priority they deserved. We are empowering victims’ voices and ensuring they receive the rights and dues they deserve. We are also committed to swift and fair justice for the perpetrators,” he said.

Sinha stressed that the fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility of society. “We must pledge to fight this scourge with determination and patience, and foil the designs of our adversary,” he said.

“For a long time, the pain and trauma of these families were ignored. Real victims of terrorism and true martyrs were hounded by elements of the terror ecosystem. On one hand, overground workers (OGWs) were given government jobs, while on the other, the NoKs of terror victims were left to fend for themselves,” he said.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, our policy on terrorism is unequivocal — zero tolerance to terrorism in all its forms. Every available resource and means will be used to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free, and those providing sanctuary, safe havens or any form of support to terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

On the occasion, appointment letters were also handed over to 39 other beneficiaries under the Compassionate Appointment Rules (SRO-43) and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

A total of 156 family members of terror victims have been provided self-employment opportunities under various schemes, including Mission Yuva, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Additionally, 17 encroachments have been removed from properties belonging to terror victim families. As many as 36 terror victim families have been identified for house reconstruction, and more families will be included as the process continues. The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that reconstruction work for houses destroyed due to Pakistani shelling in Uri and Karnah will commence in April.

Among those present at the event were Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani; Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M. Raju; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg; IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo; Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation, Wajahat Farooq Bhat; along with senior officials, members of various social organisations and families of terror victims.

--IANS

sq/pgh