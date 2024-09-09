Amit Shah

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 09, 2024, 06:02 am

People fear BJP will take Lalbaug Ka Raja to Gujarat: Sanjay Raut criticises Amit Shah's Mumbai visit

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 07, 2024, 08:30 am

"Till there is no peace, no talks with Pakistan,"says Home Minister Amit Shah, slams NC-Congress manifesto

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Sep 06, 2024, 12:21 pm

"Article 370 will never return," says Amit Shah, releases BJP's manifesto for J-K Polls

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 27, 2024, 08:08 am

JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2024, 08:36 am

MHA announces five new districts in Ladakh, instructs to form an evaluation committee

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2024, 06:25 am

Centre creates 5 new districts in Ladakh

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 18, 2024, 09:56 am

Appeasement politics of INDI Alliance did not serve justice to those seeking citizenship under CAA: Amit Shah

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 17, 2024, 12:40 pm

BJP appoints membership campaign in-charge for states and UTs: Sources

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
John DoeJ
·Aug 11, 2024, 11:17 am

"Ahmad Shah Abdali of Delhi is giving supari to spread anarchy in Maharashtra": Sanjay Raut indirectly attacks Amit Shah

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 09, 2024, 10:22 am

India constitutes committee to monitor current situation on Bangladesh border

featuredfeatured
Himachal Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Aug 01, 2024, 06:36 am

More than 50 missing after Himachal cloudburst, HM Amit Shah assures state central assistance

featuredfeatured
Kerala
John DoeJ
·Jul 31, 2024, 01:47 pm

"Not time for blame games": Kerala CM Vijayan refutes Amit Shah's "early warning" on Wayanad landslides

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
John DoeJ
·Jul 27, 2024, 06:13 am

Sharad Pawar hits back at Amit Shah over 'corruption ringleader' jibe

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 16, 2024, 01:53 pm

"Baniya Ka Betu Hu, Payi-Payi ka Hisab Lekar Chaltu Hu": Amit Shah takes a jibe at Congress' "Hisaab Maange Haryana" campaign

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 12, 2024, 11:19 am

June 25 to be observed as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas" in remembrance of 1975 Emergency, announces Centre

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 03, 2024, 09:48 am

"Govt making continuous efforts to normalise situation in Manipur": PM Modi in RS

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App