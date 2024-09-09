Amit Shah
J·Sep 09, 2024, 06:02 am
People fear BJP will take Lalbaug Ka Raja to Gujarat: Sanjay Raut criticises Amit Shah's Mumbai visit
J·Sep 07, 2024, 08:30 am
"Till there is no peace, no talks with Pakistan,"says Home Minister Amit Shah, slams NC-Congress manifesto
J·Sep 06, 2024, 12:21 pm
"Article 370 will never return," says Amit Shah, releases BJP's manifesto for J-K Polls
J·Aug 27, 2024, 08:08 am
JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30
J·Aug 26, 2024, 08:36 am
MHA announces five new districts in Ladakh, instructs to form an evaluation committee
J·Aug 26, 2024, 06:25 am
Centre creates 5 new districts in Ladakh
J·Aug 18, 2024, 09:56 am
Appeasement politics of INDI Alliance did not serve justice to those seeking citizenship under CAA: Amit Shah
J·Aug 17, 2024, 12:40 pm
BJP appoints membership campaign in-charge for states and UTs: Sources
J·Aug 11, 2024, 11:17 am
"Ahmad Shah Abdali of Delhi is giving supari to spread anarchy in Maharashtra": Sanjay Raut indirectly attacks Amit Shah
J·Aug 09, 2024, 10:22 am
India constitutes committee to monitor current situation on Bangladesh border
J·Aug 01, 2024, 06:36 am
More than 50 missing after Himachal cloudburst, HM Amit Shah assures state central assistance
J·Jul 31, 2024, 01:47 pm
"Not time for blame games": Kerala CM Vijayan refutes Amit Shah's "early warning" on Wayanad landslides
J·Jul 27, 2024, 06:13 am
Sharad Pawar hits back at Amit Shah over 'corruption ringleader' jibe
J·Jul 16, 2024, 01:53 pm
"Baniya Ka Betu Hu, Payi-Payi ka Hisab Lekar Chaltu Hu": Amit Shah takes a jibe at Congress' "Hisaab Maange Haryana" campaign
J·Jul 12, 2024, 11:19 am
June 25 to be observed as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas" in remembrance of 1975 Emergency, announces Centre
J·Jul 03, 2024, 09:48 am
"Govt making continuous efforts to normalise situation in Manipur": PM Modi in RS
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.