We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah

Bastar, Dec 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday the forces and the government are on the cusp of fulfilling the resolve to eliminate Left Wing Extremism from the entire country before March 31, 2026.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics-2025 in Jagdalpur, he said that by the time of the Bastar Olympics-2026 in November-December next year, Red terror would have been completely eradicated from the country, including Chhattisgarh.

“A Maoist-free Bastar will be progressing forward,” he said, flanked by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have taken a resolve to make the entire Bastar and India free from Maoism.

He said that we must not stop here, we should rather ensure that the Bastar division, comprising the seven districts of Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada, becomes the most developed tribal division in the country by December 2030.

He said that it is our government's resolve to provide every person in Bastar with a house, electricity, toilet, drinking water through tap, gas cylinder, 5 kg food grains and free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Union Home Minister said that we have taken a resolve to make Bastar the most developed tribal division in the country in the next five years.

He said that in this effort, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India, and under the leadership of CM Sai, the Chhattisgarh government, will work shoulder to shoulder to move forward in making a developed Bastar.

Union Home Minister said that every village in Bastar will be connected by roads, there will be electricity, banking facilities will be available within a 5-kilometre radius, and our government will also work to create a dense network of health centres.

He said that units based on cooperatives will be set up for processing forest produce in Chhattisgarh.

All seven districts of Bastar will become the districts that produce the highest quantity of milk among all tribal districts and increase their income through dairying, said HM Shah.

He said that we will also establish new industries in Bastar, arrangements will be made for higher education, the best sports complex in India, and state-of-the-art hospitals will be set up.

HM Shah said that a special scheme will also be run to address malnutrition. He said that we will bring a very attractive rehabilitation policy for those who have surrendered and those who have been injured due to Maoism.

The Union Home Minister said that in the Bastar Olympics-2025, there were seven teams from the seven districts and one team consisting of surrendered Maoists.

He said that it felt very good to see more than 700 surrendered Maoists participating in these games.

He said that those who fall for the deception of Maoists ruining their entire lives, and more than 700 such youth who have laid down arms and joined the mainstream, have today come onto the path of sports.

