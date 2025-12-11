ECI trying to prepare voters' list in Bengal as per directions of BJP's IT cell: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state and claimed that the Commission was trying to prepare the voters' list in the state as per the direction of the Information Technology (IT) Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The attempt is to delete 1.5 crore voters from the list. I will be on a sit-in demonstration if the name of a single voter is deleted from the voters' list. My demonstration will continue as long as the names of the deleted voters are not included again. The BJP is making all attempts to use SIR to its own benefit. The Commission is trying to prepare the voters' list as per the list prepared by the BJP's IT cell. They might have been successful in Bihar. But they will not be successful in West Bengal," the Chief Minister said while addressing an anti-SIR rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There is a Union Home Minister in India, who is dangerous and is capable of doing anything. His eyes speak of how dangerous he is. His one eye represents Duryodhana and the other eye represents Dushasana," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Banerjee also cautioned that before the Assembly elections in West Bengal next year, there might be attempts to divide voters in the state by paying money.

"It is an old tactic of the BJP to come with money before any election to divide the voters. Do not allow them to do that," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the arrest of three persons on charges of harassing and assaulting two vendors selling chicken patties at the Brigade Parade Ground during a recent Bhagavad Gita recital event in Kolkata, CM Banerjee said that no one resorting to such activities will be spared in Bengal.

"This is West Bengal and not Uttar Pradesh," she added.

--IANS

src/khz