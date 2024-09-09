West Bengal
J·Sep 09, 2024, 08:27 am
RG Kar case: SC orders immediate removal of victim's photos from social media, urges doctors to return to work by 5 PM tomorrow
J·Sep 03, 2024, 02:09 pm
Centre seeks SC action against West Bengal for non-cooperation with CISF at R.G. Kar Medical College
J·Sep 03, 2024, 11:34 am
West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes Aparajita anti-rape bill
J·Sep 03, 2024, 09:40 am
"Bill ensures protection of women, if Bengal is disgraced it will have spillover effect": Mamata Banerjee
J·Sep 01, 2024, 12:34 pm
West Bengal: Minor girl molested at Howrah Government Hospital; accused arrested
J·Aug 30, 2024, 09:07 am
"No reply received, hope this matter receives considered attention": CM Mamata writes to PM Modi again
J·Aug 29, 2024, 03:13 pm
Danish man avoids extradition to India in arms smuggling case, court rules
J·Aug 29, 2024, 02:22 pm
Doctor's rape-murder: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety
J·Aug 29, 2024, 06:41 am
"Like Kim Jong-Un, she can't tolerate her opposition": BJP's Giriraj Singh reacts to CM Mamata's remarks
J·Aug 28, 2024, 09:06 am
"BJP is trying to defame Bengal," CM Mamata Banerjee condemns 12-hour "Bengal Bandh"
J·Aug 21, 2024, 11:48 am
" Is incident highlighted as TMC government is there?": Farm leader Rakesh Tikait claims conspiracy to target TMC in RG Kar incident
J·Jul 27, 2024, 01:30 pm
Wasn't allowed to speak at NITI Aayog meeting, this is humiliation: Mamata Banerjee
J·Jul 27, 2024, 07:42 am
Mic muted, not allowed to speak more than 5 minutes: Mamata Banerjee walks out from NITI Aayog meeting
J·Jul 01, 2024, 08:04 am
"Jungle-raj kaisa hota hai? Mamata-raj jaisa hota hai": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacks TMC over Chopra incident
J·May 25, 2024, 04:13 pm
Attempt To Threaten Sages Like Time Of Ravana: Yogi On Mamata's Remark On Bharat Sevashram
J·May 16, 2024, 03:44 pm
Lightning strikes kill 11, injures two in Bengal's Malda district
