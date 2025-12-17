NHRC seeks report from Howrah Police over alleged sexual assault of minor

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Howrah, West Bengal, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) over allegations of sexual assault and brutal violence against a 13-year-old girl.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that the minor was forcibly taken to a secluded area on December 7 and allegedly subjected to an attempted rape and assault by two named accused - Tarun Majhi and Tapas Dhara - described as close associates of a local MLA.

The complainant alleged that the child was left bloodied and injured following the incident.

According to the complaint, despite approaching the Howah Police, the accused allegedly continued to threaten the family. It was further alleged that two days later, the accused and their associates again verbally abused and physically attacked the complainant and allegedly attempted to rape the minor near their residence.

During the assault, the child reportedly sustained severe head and chest injuries from an iron rod and is stated to be critically ill and undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The complainant further alleged that the attacks were linked to the family's refusal to pay extortion money in connection with a recently purchased land plot and claimed inaction on the part of the local police.

Seeking the NHRC’s intervention, the complainant requested the arrest of the accused and protection for her family.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate grave violations of the human rights of the minor victim, the apex human rights body directed the Howrah Police Commissioner to inquire into the matter and submit an ATR (Action Taken) Report within two weeks.

“Issue a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Howrah, West Bengal, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks,” the NHRC directed.

