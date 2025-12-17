Bengal SIR: 10,553 voters excluded in LoP Suvendu Adhikari's constituency; lower than CM's

Kolkata, Dec 17 (IANS) A total of 10,553 names have been excluded from the voters' list of October 2025 in Nandigram Assembly Constituency in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, where the elected legislator is the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari.

The draft voters’ list in the state was published on Tuesday, marking the end of the first stage of the three-part Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The number is significantly lower than the number of 44,700 excluded voters from the earlier list in the case of Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in South Kolkata, where the elected legislator is the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

At the polling booth in Nandigram, where the LoP casts his vote, the number of excluded voters stands at 11, as per the draft voters’ list. Out of these 11 voters, six are deceased, four are shifted voters, and one is untraceable.

On the other hand, in the polling booth in Bhabanipur, where the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee cast their votes, the number of excluded voters stands at 127. Out of these 127 voters, 13 are deceased voters, and the rest are either shifted voters or untraceable or duplicate voters, or those found suitable for exclusion for other reasons.

To recall, in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhikari got elected from Nandigram, defeating the Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee by a little less than 2,000 voters.

Later, Mamata Banerjee got elected in the by-elections from Bhabanipur and retained her chair as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

Incidentally, Bhabanipur is one of the seven Assembly constituencies under the Kolkata (Dakshin) Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, although the Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy got elected for the second time from Kolkata (Dakshin), she trailed in the majority of municipal corporation wards in both Bhabanipur and its adjacent Rashbehari constituency.

In 2024, Trinamool Congress even trailed in Ward Number 73 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, where the Chief Minister is a voter.

