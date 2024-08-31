Election Commission
J·Aug 31, 2024, 07:46 am
EC seeks report on SP's complaint of bias in posting of officials ahead of UP Assembly bypolls
J·Aug 16, 2024, 01:22 pm
"Polls in Maharashtra not possible due to security reasons": CEC Rajiv Kumar
J·Aug 16, 2024, 08:36 am
"Won't favour party with maximum MLAs getting CM post," says Uddhav Thackeray
J·Jul 18, 2024, 01:38 pm
EC allows Shiv Sena (UBT) party to accept public contributions ahead of assembly polls
J·Jul 02, 2024, 11:16 am
I.N.D.I.A. will do away with EVMs when it comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav
J·Jun 04, 2024, 10:36 am
BJP-led NDA poised for majority in LS polls, INDIA bloc puts up strong fight with huge swing in UP
J·Jun 03, 2024, 02:38 pm
Within 24 hours of results, I.N.D.I.A. will announce its PM candidate: Sanjay Raut
J·Jun 03, 2024, 11:44 am
CEC Rajiv Kumar dares Opposition to give proof of attempts to influence poll process
J·Jun 03, 2024, 09:40 am
"Not right to spread rumour... will punish...", says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Jairam Ramesh allegations against Amit Shah
J·Jun 02, 2024, 09:18 am
"Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai... 295?": Rahul Gandhi's funny response to number of seats INDIA bloc will get
J·Jun 01, 2024, 01:17 pm
58.34 pc voting in seventh phase of LS polls till 5 pm, West Bengal leads with 69.89 pc
J·May 29, 2024, 08:05 am
"Bhoomiputra to take over as CM in Odisha on June 9:" VK Pandian as LS polls near end
J·May 25, 2024, 01:20 pm
57.7 pc voter turnout recorded in Phase 6 till 5 pm, West Bengal leads with 77.99 pc
J·May 25, 2024, 12:43 pm
EC releases seat-wise data on number of votes cast in first 5 phases
J·May 25, 2024, 10:55 am
49.2 pc voter turnout recorded in Phase 6 till 3 pm, West Bengal leads with 70.19 pc
J·May 25, 2024, 06:55 am
LS polls: West Bengal records 36.88 pc voter turnout till 11 am, Jharkhand at 27.80 pc
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.