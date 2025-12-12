‘She is in fear’: BJP MPs slam Mamata Banerjee over remarks on SIR

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) BJP and JD(U) on Friday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on SIR and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflect fear, and such threats usually come from those who are “fundamentally weak from within”.

CM Banerjee recently launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him 'dangerous' and warning that she would sit on an indefinite dharna if even a single eligible voter’s name was excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Banerjee delivered one of her sharpest escalations yet. She issued an unusually strong call to women to “fight back” if their names were removed from the electoral rolls, alleging that the revision process would be misused to intimidate “mothers and sisters” ahead of the polls.

“Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have things at home -- the ones you use for cooking. Do you have strength in your soul? If they cut your name, will you catch them? Women will fight from the front, and the men will stand behind them. Bengal wants to see your strength,” she said.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Arun Govil said, “I believe threats are usually given by those who are fundamentally weak from within. Amit Shah is a brave and strong leader. He does not get scared by small threats. He responds calmly. She calls him dangerous -- I say he is not just dangerous, he is extremely dangerous to terrorists, to Naxalites, and to infiltrators coming illegally from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan.”

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Her language is so undisciplined that it’s better not to comment on it. This usually happens when leaders realise they are losing power. Mamata Banerjee knows very well that after April 2026, she will no longer remain Chief Minister.”

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb added, “Delhi is the capital of India. Does Mamata Banerjee want the capital of India to be in Pakistan? She doesn’t even know what she’s saying. Freedom fighters from Bengal led movements to drive out the British. Has she forgotten all that? Whenever it’s time for a leader to leave, they do exactly what she is doing.”

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said, “When the truth comes out, the opposition starts to run. I believe she is creating a false narrative in West Bengal. Today, she is in fear. Amit Shah’s speech was excellent. Whatever misconceptions the Opposition had, Amit Shah clarified everything point by point. After that, the Opposition walked out. It became clear that the BJP supports an unbiased election.”

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said, “Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim voters, under the influence of local pressure, had their names added improperly. Removing them is entirely justified, but the process must be accurate and fair. So why is Mamata Banerjee getting so agitated? She is opposing the removal of these illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad added, “This is undemocratic language. When their agents are present at every booth, they should ensure forms are filled properly. We say that for a fair election, the voter list should be accurate. It’s not as if you live in one place and vote somewhere else.”

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Consider the kind of language being used -- it reflects panic. In Bihar, a major exercise was conducted in a month, and no complaints were received from BLOs.”

--IANS

jk/dpb