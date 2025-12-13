Day of sacrifice, sorrow: Leaders pay tribute to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Political leaders across party lines on Saturday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, remembering their bravery and reaffirming the nation’s resolve to honour their sacrifice.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari recalled the events of December 13, 2001, and highlighted the collective homage paid by the country’s leadership. “Today marks the day when Parliament was attacked, and our brave personnel were martyred. To pay tribute to them, the Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, were present here,” Tiwari said.

He added that the presence of leaders cutting across political lines underlined the nation’s unity against terrorism and its respect for those who protect democracy.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also shared his personal memories of the attack, describing the day as one of the darkest moments in Parliament's history. “Today is a very sorrowful day in the history of the Parliament. On this day, I was also present in the Parliament when the terrorists carried out their attack,” Shukla said.

He noted that the swift action of security forces had prevented a much larger tragedy and saved the lives of many lawmakers and officials who were inside the complex at the time.

BJP MP Brij Lal reiterated the scale of the sacrifice made by security personnel during the attack. “On this day, the Parliament House was attacked, in which nine of our personnel were martyred — two from Rajya Sabha Security, six from the Delhi Police, and one CRPF personnel,” he said.

“Today, we paid our respects and offered tribute to them,” Brij Lal added, stressing that their bravery would always remain etched in the nation’s memory.

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a suicide attack on the Parliament complex in New Delhi. The attackers drove a vehicle bearing forged Home Ministry and Parliament labels, using fake identity stickers to breach the high-security cordon. Armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and hand grenades, they opened fire after entering the premises.

Although both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had been adjourned around 40 minutes earlier, several Members of Parliament and senior government officials, including then Home Minister L.K. Advani, were still inside the complex. Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the CRPF was the first to spot the terrorists and raise the alarm; she was shot dead on the spot.

All five terrorists were eventually neutralised by security forces. However, nine people — including six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service members and one CRPF personnel — lost their lives, while at least 17 others were injured. The attack remains one of the most serious assaults on India’s democratic institutions.

--IANS

rs/uk