India participates in key Eurasian security meet in Belarus

Minsk, Oct 28 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George addressed the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security on Tuesday, expressing India's views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Delegates from more than 40 countries and seven international organisations have gathered in Belarus for the two-day third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security that commenced on Tuesday.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also delivered remarks at the event

In a statement, Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The aim of the conference is to have a frank and inclusive discussion on the prospects for Eurasian security in the context of the existing world order crisis, chronic military and political contradictions between key global players and the almost complete lack of communication between them."

Earlier in the day, India and Belarus held eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Minsk and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters.

According to a statement released by the Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides discussed several issues related to bilateral relations, including the development of political dialogue, increasing mutual trade and manufacturing cooperation, expanding the legal framework, bilateral interaction within international organisations, cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and BRICS, besides promoting the establishment of direct bilateral contacts in humanitarian areas.

"The parties noted the significant intensification of bilateral contacts amid the current geopolitical turbulence in the world, which confirms the high level of mutual trust and support between the parties, and also provides a basis for further intensification and expansion of bilateral ties," read a statement issued by the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the officials of two nations discussed number of pressing issues on the regional and global agendas. For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George while the Belarusian side was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov.

"The 8th round of India-Belarus Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mr. Evgeny Shestakov was held in Minsk. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, tourism, education and consular matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Sibi George also called on Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov during his visit. George also interacted with Indian students studying in medical science at the Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU) and met BMSU Rector Sergei Rubnikovich.

"Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George, interacted with Indian students studying in medical science at the Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU), Minsk. Secretary (West) also met Mr. Sergei Rubnikovich Rector of BSMU, who reaffirmed their commitment to the students’ wellbeing and academic excellence," the Indian Embassy in Belarus posted on X.

George along with Belarusian State University Rector Andrei D Carol and India's Ambassador to Belarus Ashok Kumar also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Belarusian State University.

