Bilateral Relations
J·Sep 05, 2024, 10:36 am
"India, Singapore compliment each other....": MEA
J·Sep 03, 2024, 12:57 pm
PM Modi inaugurates new Chancery of Indian High Commission in Brunei
J·Aug 16, 2024, 11:43 am
PM Modi holds talks with Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus, underlines importance of protection of minorities
J·Aug 10, 2024, 07:49 am
Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Minister Maumoon, discusses joint initiatives for maritime security
J·Jul 08, 2024, 05:59 am
PM Modi leaves for Russia, Austria visit, to meet President Putin today
J·Apr 05, 2024, 09:32 am
Congress manifesto pledges to engage with Pakistan depending on its willingness to end cross-border terrorism
J·Mar 22, 2024, 01:20 pm
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay thanks PM Narendra Modi for his visit
J·Jan 04, 2024, 06:42 am
"Look forward to engagements" says EAM S Jaishankar as he arrives in Nepal
J·Dec 22, 2023, 05:45 am
French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations
J·Nov 22, 2023, 11:02 am
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians
J·Oct 03, 2023, 06:33 am
Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena Rodriguez arrives in Delhi, kickstarts 3-day visit
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:24 am
"Deep-rooted crisis" with "numerous consequences for region": Iran's Foreign Minister on Afghanistan
J·Sep 25, 2023, 05:13 am
"Create Khalistan within Canada": BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal slams Canada's PM Trudeau
J·Sep 25, 2023, 04:57 am
Canadian Defence Minister urges India, Canada to start taking, find a common ground
J·Sep 10, 2023, 07:29 am
US Prez Biden departs for Vietnam after attending G20 Summit
