Former B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for support during crisis (IANS exclusive)

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and praised the longstanding ties between India and Bangladesh.

She also thanked India for providing refuge to her during a time of danger, describing the country as a vital neighbour and partner.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on how she assesses Prime Minister Modi’s role in Bangladesh’s current situation, Hasina said, “India is a vital neighbour and partner. I value Prime Minister Modi’s support and the longstanding ties between our countries. At a personal and diplomatic level, I am grateful for the refuge I have been afforded in a time of danger. Strong bilateral relations with India are in Bangladesh’s interest, and they can help ensure lasting regional stability.”

Hasina fled to India in August last year after her democratically elected government collapsed amid violent unrest that left hundreds dead and thousands injured. She was recently sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for "crimes against humanity" relating to her administration's harsh suppression of student-led protests.

When asked how PM Modi helped her in the time of crisis, she said, “I do not wish to talk about private conversations and relationships; however, I will say that I remain grateful to the people of India for their continued support.”

Amid Dhaka's call for the extradition of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed also said he is "eternally grateful" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring her safety and "saving my mother’s life."

Speaking to IANS on November 20, Sajeeb Wazed reiterated his appreciation for India's support.

"I am eternally grateful to PM Modi. He has ensured my mother's safety and saved my mother's life. He is also keeping her under tight security. I am grateful to the Government of India and the people of India," he said.

Last week, Awami League Joint General Secretary Bahauddin Nasim stated that historically, India has been a proven and genuine friend of Bangladesh.

Recalling that India became the first country to recognise Bangladesh’s independence on December 6 1971, he noted that recognition came at a time when Pakistan’s invading forces were carrying out brutal genocide, rape, arson, looting, and other crimes against humanity, and when millions of people had been forced to flee as refugees.

“India’s recognition was a powerful example of standing beside the oppressed. The sacrifices and compassion shown by India’s political leadership, armed forces, and ordinary people will always be remembered with deep gratitude by the Bengali nation,” Nasim stated.

Earlier in November, former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, asserting that a government backed by Islamist extremists would never understand the party’s relationship with India.

Taking to X, Arafat said, “Our relations with India are not based only on 1971 but also on our mutual interests on many fronts, including jointly combating domestic and transnational terrorist groups. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the government not only signed the Land Boundary Agreement with India but also resolved the maritime boundary issue through a very respectful and constructive engagement".

“Many neighbouring countries have fought long wars over such matters, whereas Bangladesh and India resolved them peacefully. Our cooperation in the communications and energy sectors has also brought significant benefits to people on both sides,” he added.

