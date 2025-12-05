India, South Sudan discuss ways to further promote partnership

Juba: India and South Sudan held their first ever Foreign Office Consultations in Juba and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including capacity building and human resource development, cooperation in health, technical and vocational training, trade and people-to-people relations. The two sides discussed ways to further promote the partnership between India and South Sudan.

The officials of India and South Sudan expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation and expressed commitment to continue high level interaction and exchanges and regular meetings of institutional mechanism, according to a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and reiterated their commitment to continue the close cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

In a statement, MEA stated, "The first round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and South Sudan was held on 04 December 2025 in Juba, South Sudan. Indian delegation was led by Dr M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs and the South Sudanese side was led by H.E. Amb. Philip Jada Natana, Director General for Bilateral Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Consultations were conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close relations between the two countries."

During the visit, Suresh Kumar called on James Wani Igga, Vice President and Chief of Economic Cluster, Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba, South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Martin Abucha, South Sudan's Minister of Mining, Onyoti Adigo Nyikec, South Sudan's Minister of Livestock & Fisheries, and Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, South Sudan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "During these meetings, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ongoing partnership. They noted with satisfaction, the progress made across various sectors since the establishment of diplomatic relations and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation. It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date."

India and South Sudan share cordial and friendly ties. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan on 09 July 2011, following a referendum in January, 2011. India was one of the first countries to recognize independent South Sudan and the then-Vice President Hamid Ansari attended the Independence Day celebrations in Juba in 2011, according to MEA. Indian Consulate in Juba, opened in October 2007, was upgraded to the level of Embassy in March 2012. South Sudan also opened its Embassy at New Delhi in August 2012.

--IANS