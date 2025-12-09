MEA Secretary, Suriname's outgoing envoy discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Neena Malhotra met Suriname's outgoing Ambassador to India Arunkoemar Hardien in New Delhi on Tuesday and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties. Malhotra extended wishes to Hardien for his future endeavours.

"Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra hosted a farewell lunch for the Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, Mr Arunkoemar Hardien, on completion of his tenure in India. Secretary (South) reviewed the progress in bilateral relations. She wished him the best of luck for his future endeavours," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

After being posted in India, Arunkoemar Hardien had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 26, 2022.

On November 24, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Suriname counterpart Melvin Bouva and conveyed his wishes on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.

"Pleasure to speak with FM Melvin Bouva of Suriname. Conveyed good wishes on the 50th anniversary of Suriname’s Independence. Look forward to deepening our partnership and people-to-people ties," the EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met Bouva in New York in September on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleasure to get to know FM Melvin Bouva of Suriname today. Appreciate his warm words for our ties."

In June, Suriname received the first shipment of fruit processing machinery funded under the USD 1 million Small and Medium Enterprises grant announced by India.

"Under the USD 1 million SME grant aid announced by EAM S Jaishankar, the first shipment of fruit processing machinery, received in Suriname. Once operational, the processing facility will enhance value addition to local agricultural products," the Embassy of India in Suriname posted on X.

India had offered USD 1 million as grant assistance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) projects during EAM Jaishankar's meeting with his then-Surinamese counterpart Albert Ramdin during the India-Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) meeting held in Guyana on April 21, 2023.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by the Indian diaspora's arrival dating back to one and a half centuries. India and Suriname have bilateral mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation, such as Ministerial-level Joint Commission Meetings and, Joint Working Group on Agriculture.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two nations have actively cooperated on development partnerships, and India has offered Line of Credits (LOCs), Grants-in-Aid.

--IANS

akl/dan