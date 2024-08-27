Diplomacy
J·Aug 27, 2024, 10:10 am
PM Modi speaks with Russian President; exchanges views on Russia-Ukraine conflict, his visit to Ukraine
J·Jul 10, 2024, 10:38 am
"Killing of innocent people is unacceptable": PM Modi urges diplomacy over war in Ukraine
J·Jun 03, 2024, 08:43 am
US congratulates Kuwait's new Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah
J·Apr 22, 2024, 08:24 am
Russia says West is teetering on brink of conflict between nuclear powers
J·Apr 14, 2024, 08:23 am
Seriously concerned at escalation of hostilities between Israel, Iran: India
J·Apr 14, 2024, 07:29 am
Joe Biden, Netanyahu speak by phone after Iran attack
J·Feb 01, 2024, 09:18 am
Hungary is blocking EU money for Ukraine, here's what you need to know
J·Jan 08, 2024, 12:04 pm
Russia's Support for India's UN Security Council Membership: Ambassador Alipov's Affirmation
J·Jan 08, 2024, 11:53 am
Maldives ex-Foreign Minister Criticizes Offensive Remarks, Urges Diplomatic De-escalation Amidst Growing Tensions with India
J·Nov 30, 2023, 07:33 am
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
J·Oct 05, 2023, 12:29 pm
"Our focus is on achieving parity...": India reiterates call for reduction in Canadian diplomats
J·Oct 04, 2023, 09:22 am
Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, principles highlighted during event in Geneva
J·Sep 27, 2023, 07:22 am
“Greatest diplomatic embarrassment”: Canadian opposition leader grills Trudeau over Nazi honouring incident
J·Sep 26, 2023, 09:19 am
US Ambassador in India defends PoK visit of American envoy in Islamabad
J·Sep 10, 2023, 07:38 am
African Union inclusion, Delhi Declaration adoption huge G20 Summit achievements: Shringla
J·Sep 09, 2023, 07:36 am
Modi welcomes African Union's inclusion as permanent member of G20
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.