US touts 'Article Five-like' guarantees in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin

Washington, Dec 15 (IANS) The US said on Monday that the Berlin peace talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war made significant progress, with a "very, very strong security package", including "Article Five-like security guarantees", emerging as the core element of a potential agreement.

Conducted over two days in the German capital of Berlin, the peace talks involved extensive meetings with the Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as senior European leaders such as National Security Advisers, Foreign Ministers, and, in some cases, Heads of State, a senior administration official told reporters here.

"We've spent the last two-and-a-half days meeting with the Ukrainian delegation that includes President Zelensky," the senior US administration official said, adding that the US team spent "eight hours" directly with the Ukrainian President.

The official, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the discussions, described the talks as "really, really positive in almost every respect".

The official said there was consensus on a number of issues considered "critical to getting to a peace deal", noting that "everything in the 20-point plan had some very, very positive discussion around it".

Working groups were tasked with revising proposals, including elements previously discussed with Russia, and European partners were closely involved throughout the process.

The security guarantees were described as the central pillar of the talks.

The senior US administration official said draft documents had advanced rapidly over the past 10 days through a working group involving the US, Nato and Ukraine, and that the text was now "in very good shape".

"The basis of that agreement is basically to have really, really strong guarantees, Article Five-like", the official said, referring to Nato's collective defence clause.

The package also includes "very, very strong deterrence", "very, very strong deconfliction", and "intense monitoring", with safeguards designed to ensure that "the chance of being called is as low as possible".

According to the official, European partners expressed "a lot of appreciation" for US President Donald Trump's willingness to offer such guarantees.

However, the official cautioned that "those guarantees will not be on the table forever", adding that they are available "right now if there's a conclusion that's reached in a good way".

Asked whether the guarantees would require Congressional approval, the senior US administration official confirmed: "It would have to go before the US Senate, and President Trump is willing to do that."

The official said Ukrainians and Europeans were surprised by both the scope of the offer and Washington's belief that Russia could be persuaded to accept it.

Describing the package as unprecedented, the official said it was "the most robust set of security protocols they have ever seen", incorporating oversight, verification and deconfliction mechanisms.

"Anything that we felt needed to be addressed to make the Ukrainian people feel safe is included in this package," the official said.

On the economic front, the senior US administration official said talks also focused on a "prosperity package" to support Ukraine's long-term viability.

This includes work by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's team, operating on a pro-bono basis, alongside World Bank President Ajay Banga, to address Ukraine's financial burdens, rebuilding needs and post-war recovery.

The official said Ukraine faces significant obligations, including compensating people affected by the war, supporting families of fallen soldiers, maintaining a strong military and rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

European partners, the official added, view Ukraine as "critical to their security" and signalled strong financial backing to ensure it becomes "financially viable and strong".

The talks also covered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with the senior US administration official saying both sides want it repaired and operational.

The official said discussions were close to agreement on "a 50-50 split of the power", which was described as "a good outcome".

Territorial issues remained sensitive but showed progress.

The official said discussions explored options such as an economic free zone, while acknowledging that final decisions on sovereignty would ultimately rest with Ukraine and Russia.

"We've narrowed them," the official said, adding that a working group produced a draft in which "90 per cent of the issues" showed consensus.

Looking ahead, the senior US administration official said further discussions would continue, including a dinner with leaders and possible follow-up meetings in the United States.

"Are we prepared to go to Russia if needed? Absolutely," the official said, adding that the goal was to help facilitate "a lasting and durable peace".

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering Europe's largest conflict since World War II and prompting sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow, alongside extensive military and financial support for Kyiv.

Article 5 is the NATO collective defence clause under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all -- a benchmark Ukraine has long sought as part of its push for stronger Euro-Atlantic security ties, even as Moscow has opposed Nato expansion.

