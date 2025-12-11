Not working on temporary respite, but sustainable peace: Russia

Moscow, Dec 11 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow will continue to work for its goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions made regarding the end of the war. He stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly and unambiguously outlined the objectives of Moscow, the local media reported.

"Our specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by our President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, not a temporary respite, but a sustainable peace. And we will move along this path, regardless of what deadlines anyone sets," Russia's state-run news agency Tass quoted Lavrov as saying during an Embassy roundtable on Ukraine's settlement on Thursday.

"For us, the most important thing is the essence, and the essence concerns the security of the Russian Federation and the safety of Russian people, whom the Kyiv regime has declared terrorists and deprived of all rights. This is our goal," he added.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while addressing a regular media briefing, said that Russia is prioritising lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine over a ceasefire.

Asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about Kyiv being ready to establish "an energy truce," he responded: "We are working on peace, not a ceasefire".

"Sustainable, durable, and lasting peace achieved through the signing of documents on the matter is an absolute priority," he added.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine was working on a proposal to have an energy truce with Russia, indicating that he expected Russia to implement the mechanism.

Earlier this month, Peskov had dismissed claims that Russian President Putin rejected the United States peace plan for Ukraine, calling them "incorrect".

"No, it wouldn't be correct to say so," Tass quoted Peskov as saying, while responding to a question about whether reports suggesting that Putin had turned down the US peace plan for Ukraine could be considered accurate.

Peskov added that a telephonic conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump could be arranged at any moment, but stressed that progress must be made at the expert level.

"A telephone call is possible at any time, and there is an opportunity of organising it promptly," Peskov told reporters, citing earlier remarks by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov about the work that was underway at the expert level.

"It is at the expert level that certain results should be achieved, which will then form the basis for contacts at the highest level," he added.

Peskov also expressed gratitude to Trump and his administration for assistance in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

--IANS

akl/as