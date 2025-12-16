PM Modi to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister today during second leg of three-nation tour

Addis Ababa, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali during the second leg of his three-nation tour, as he undertakes a State Visit to Ethiopia from Tuesday.

The visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and marks PM Modi’s first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral ties, including political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment, and people-to-people relations. As partners in the Global South, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation for mutual benefit.

Ahead of the visit, Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags, reflecting the warm reception awaiting the Indian Prime Minister. The city is witnessing heightened enthusiasm as Ethiopia prepares to host the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011.

PM Modi, who began his three-nation tour on Monday, is scheduled to arrive in Ethiopia on Tuesday. Following the Ethiopia visit, he will travel to Oman for the final leg of his tour.

Ethiopia is considered an important and trusted partner for India in Africa and the Global South, and the visit is expected to further elevate bilateral engagement.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union, noting that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. He said he looks forward to detailed discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meeting members of the Indian diaspora, and addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been a prominent participant in previous editions of the Voice of Global South summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects India’s continued commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening its partnership with Africa.

