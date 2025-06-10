Back To Congenial Camaraderie Again, courtesy, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, thanks to late firebrand Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, father of Sachin Pilot's Death Anniversary. The official reason for both's rarest of rare meeting between them reasoned to observation of death anniversary of late Rajesh Pilot. And Sachin Pilot went to Ashok Gehlot to invite him for the occassion to which the latter gladly agreed shaking hands with him. To this, more than spontaneously, Sachin Pilot gladly reciprocated with a lot of glee aplenty.

From the tete-a-tete between them, what has become known that both have buried all hatchets between them, sorted out their all differences, have decided to "renew, restart their Rajasthan Jeeto voyage again with full gusto sans any negative vibe of all kinds". They in public will show clear bilateral alignment between them without slightest "pollution, slur, or, stigma".

The Congress High Command in Delhi are sharply observing in Delhi about the longevity of both's current congeniality which before also was not long-staying resulting in to great losses for the Congress as such.

The last state assembly elections because of their continuous factionalism, differences, ego war, verbal attacks became a loss for the Congress as it lost the elections, subsequently, was displaced from the state's governance.

Since then, the Congress has not been able to stand up again in Rajasthan. As of now, there does not seem to be any bright chance of change of Congress' present status or it being any where near ascending to power in Rajasthan again, BJP being so firmly entrenched in the saddle of power in that state. Also, its Chief Minister is reportedly low profile but fully firmly entrenched in the CM-saddle showing bananas to his rivals aplenty. From his procedures, it hardly looks like there is any chasm of any kind in his Chief Ministership.

But the Congress, widely experienced in governance in Rajasthan, off-the-record claims, chasm or no chasm in the present Rajasthan Government, when need be and at most opportune moment, the Congress will strike back to clinch power in the state albeit, without any controversy of any kind whatsoever. Further, the Congress is widely said to be packed with many undisclosed power-clinching tricks up its sleeves which it will apply when the right time according to it comes.

Till then, the Congress will patiently carry on furthering its support base in the state using all its party-resources in their command...But they are sure that in the coming times, the Congress will be back in command in Rajasthan albeit, with full support of the masses of all hues in Rajasthan.

It is naturally then, the renewed bondage between Pilot and Gehlot will come as handy for the Congress, comment many naturally.