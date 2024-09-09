Congress party

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am

Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

featuredfeatured
Haryana
John DoeJ
·Sep 06, 2024, 02:28 pm

"Anyone can join any party": BJP's Anil Vij on wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 06, 2024, 10:44 am

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia formally join Congress

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Aug 22, 2024, 08:19 am

"Priority that people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back": LoP Rahul Gandhi

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 pm

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 02, 2024, 01:03 pm

"Bachhe ka man behlane ka kaam chal raha hai": PM Modi tooks jibe at Rahul Gandhi

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 02, 2024, 10:58 am

Government using two crutches of TDP, JD(U): Opposition

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 19, 2024, 09:42 am

Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday

featuredfeatured
Kerala
John DoeJ
·Jun 12, 2024, 11:07 am

"My God is poor people of India, the people of Wayanad," says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 08, 2024, 01:41 pm

Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 08, 2024, 09:42 am

CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as LoP in Lok Sabha

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 20, 2024, 12:10 pm

'Rahul Gandhi will have to launch 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4': Amit Shah

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 18, 2024, 07:44 am

Modi inciting people, dividing society, alleges Kharge; Uddhav Thackeray says 'acche din' coming after June 4

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 17, 2024, 01:08 pm

"For vote jihad, Congress transferring part of your property to its vote bank": PM Modi

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 08, 2024, 03:03 pm

In the dock over controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 04, 2024, 02:02 pm

People of Amethi expect me to represent them in Parliament: Robert Vadra

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App