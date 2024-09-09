Congress party
J·Sep 09, 2024, 10:56 am
Northern Railway accepts resignation of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
J·Sep 06, 2024, 02:28 pm
"Anyone can join any party": BJP's Anil Vij on wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat joining Congress
J·Sep 06, 2024, 10:44 am
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia formally join Congress
J·Aug 22, 2024, 08:19 am
"Priority that people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back": LoP Rahul Gandhi
J·Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 pm
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme
J·Jul 02, 2024, 01:03 pm
"Bachhe ka man behlane ka kaam chal raha hai": PM Modi tooks jibe at Rahul Gandhi
J·Jul 02, 2024, 10:58 am
Government using two crutches of TDP, JD(U): Opposition
J·Jun 19, 2024, 09:42 am
Rahul Gandhi visits Congress headquarters in Delhi on his 54th birthday
J·Jun 12, 2024, 11:07 am
"My God is poor people of India, the people of Wayanad," says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:41 pm
Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson
J·Jun 08, 2024, 09:42 am
CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as LoP in Lok Sabha
J·May 20, 2024, 12:10 pm
'Rahul Gandhi will have to launch 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4': Amit Shah
J·May 18, 2024, 07:44 am
Modi inciting people, dividing society, alleges Kharge; Uddhav Thackeray says 'acche din' coming after June 4
J·May 17, 2024, 01:08 pm
"For vote jihad, Congress transferring part of your property to its vote bank": PM Modi
J·May 08, 2024, 03:03 pm
In the dock over controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
J·Apr 04, 2024, 02:02 pm
People of Amethi expect me to represent them in Parliament: Robert Vadra
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.