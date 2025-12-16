People elected me for five years, I will remain CM for full term: Siddaramaiah in Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (IANS) Amid a power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the State Assembly on Tuesday that he has been elected by the people for a full term and reiterated that he would remain Chief Minister for all five years.

The statement assumes significance as Siddaramaiah had earlier maintained that he would abide by the decision of the party high command regarding his continuation as Chief Minister for the remainder of the term. It may be noted that Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the CM post.

The issue came up in the Assembly when Siddaramaiah was responding to a question on alleged discrimination in the disbursal of loans by DCC banks to farmers in the Madhugiri Assembly constituency, represented by his close associate and former minister K.N. Rajanna, and the Kunigal constituency, represented by H.D. Ranganath, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar.

When Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka commented that the issue could be the result of internal conflict within the Congress, Siddaramaiah asked him not to indulge in acts of “adding ghee to the fire”.

Ashoka countered it by saying that the Chief Minister had admitted there was a fire within the party. Siddaramaiah clarified that he had merely quoted a proverb.

Ashoka then remarked that leaders within the Congress were performing special prayers and rituals to become Chief Minister. Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar questioned whether the CM was merely quoting a proverb or expressing what was on his mind. Ashoka further alleged that Congress leaders themselves were adding ghee to the fire.

Siddaramaiah asked Ashoka why he could not remain silent when his own party leaders were quiet. Ashoka replied that they would not remain quiet and said he had repeatedly asked them to do so, but they had responded that they were aspiring to become Chief Minister at least once.

Siddaramaiah said that even though the Opposition was attempting to create issues, Congress leaders would not get provoked.

At this point, Ashoka asked whether Siddaramaiah would be Chief Minister for the full term in the real sense. Siddaramaiah replied, “Listen. The people have blessed us for five years, and I will be the Chief Minister for the full term.”

Ashoka then asked whether he was sure about this.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara intervened, stating that when the Chief Minister himself had said he was elected for a five-year term and would remain CM for the entire duration, there was no further clarification required.

Ashoka remarked that, according to his observation, Parameshwara had been standing with him throughout the discussion. Siddaramaiah intervened and said that all 140 Congress MLAs were standing with him.

“Do not try to create differences. All 140 MLAs are with us, and our government is stable. The people blessed us in 2023, and we will return to power again in the 2028 Assembly elections,” Siddaramaiah said.

He further stated that the people of Karnataka would never bless the BJP. “You have come to power twice. Have you ever come to power with a clear majority? In 2008 and 2018, did the people give you a majority? You came to power through Operation Lotus and entered through the back door,” he said.

Ashoka countered by saying that in 2019, the people did not bless the Congress either, forcing it to approach the Janata Dal (Secular) to form a coalition government. Siddaramaiah responded that he never went to the doorstep of JD(S) leaders. “We joined hands only to prevent the BJP from coming to power. Then why is the BJP now allied with the JD(S)?” he asked.

“We will abide by the decision of the high command. Then why is there bickering within the BJP over the State president’s post?” Siddaramaiah questioned, adding that the BJP was creating confusion out of irritation and jealousy.

“I want to state this clearly. We have a high command, and we follow its decisions. We have been blessed by the people for five years. The BJP has never been blessed by the people and will remain in the Opposition forever,” he said.

Ashoka later stated that Siddaramaiah’s assertion that he would remain Chief Minister for the full term had brought clarity, as several reports suggesting otherwise were doing the rounds.

