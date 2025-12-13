‘Don’t believe MLA Iqbal Hussain’: Shivakumar on leadership change (Lead)

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (IANS) Reacting to Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said on Saturday that no one should believe Hussain’s words.

“No one should believe Iqbal Hussain’s words. Legal action needs to be taken against him. Iqbal Hussain has a habit of talking too much. No one should believe him,” said Shivakumar.

Earlier, Iqbal Hussain said that the post of Chief Minister should be handed over to Deputy CM Shivakumar.

“He must be given an opportunity. The high command is responding to this demand. There are chances of Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister on January 6. And January 6 and January 9 are lucky numbers for D.K. Shivakumar. We are 140 MLAs, and it does not matter who has the numbers in terms of strength. The Congress is a disciplined party, and we are committed to the decision of the high command,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he would abide by the high command’s decision on the leadership issue.

Another Congress MLA, Shivaganga Basavaraj, said that if Shivakumar were to assume the Chief Minister’s post on January 6, he would be the happiest.

“Numerologically, 6 and 9 are lucky numbers for Shivakumar. He is a god-like figure to me,” he added.

Despite repeated appeals by the party leadership to refrain from issuing statements on the ongoing leadership issue in Karnataka, Congress leaders have continued to comment on the matter.

Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, also said on Friday that the hard work which the Deputy CM has put in for the Congress will yield results.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, MLA Hussain also added that this would happen soon after the Assembly session concludes.

Responding to claims from the Siddaramaiah camp that Shivakumar does not enjoy the support of MLAs, Iqbal Hussain said that the numbers do not matter; what matters is the directive of the Congress High Command.

Commenting on the strong rumours of the organisation of a dinner meeting to show off his strength against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President Shivakumar had said, "I am not displaying any strength, nor do I need to."

The Deputy CM said, "No one needs to come behind me, and no one should speak on my behalf. I, including the Chief Minister, and all 140 MLAs belong to one group -- the Congress group. Do not create room for any groupism."

