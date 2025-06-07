Rahul's "OK" To Tharoor in the truest spirit of "Toossee Great Ho, Lage Raho TharoorBhai Jamkar, Chhappar Faarkar"...say all their aides toungue-in-cheek not cynically but mighty humourously to evince that both of them are freewheeling with each other with no aberration of any kind whatsoever between them, come what may, say what ever "they" want to against them howsoever cynically, critically that be.

If this hasn't had happened between them at the earliest, assuredly point out numerous many, Rahul Gandhi would have faced embarassing moments because it is he who exceedingly has been supporting Tharoor and allowing him to have a free hand in behaving exactly the ways he has been wanting though it is not according to more than 135 years' conventions of the Congress party.

But Tharoor has been projecting himself as an inherent iconoclast and yet, a "true Congressman" which has not been acceptable to the inveterate Congress-people. They have been strongly objecting to the Shashi Tharoor's unCongresslike nuances that if all only help the detractors of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress get easiest handle for their convenience to freely lambast the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jwaharlal Nehru, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Amid all such castigation of the above, Shashi Tharoor has been remaining ice cool carrying on with his "pranks", "isms", "teasing", "double intended" etc that if all only hit the Congress hard making it look like dangling between Shashi Tharoor and 1885 when it was founded.

Amidst all such vacillation, multiple mobility in the Congress, the top leadership in the Congress comprising Rahul Gandhi remained silent, looking at somewhere else.

And when he turned the other way round that is toward issues in the Congress revolving around Shashi Tharoor, he simply gave him a "clean chit" saying "kya baat hai...sab thik to hai". Thereafter full stop to all voice raising against Shashi Tharoor.

That's Rahul's "OK" to Shashi Tharoor, confide many in the Congress.