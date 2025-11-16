Nitish Kumar : Tiger is still Alive (Part-1)

On 15th August 2021, India created history with its 75th anniversary of independence “Amrit Mahotsava”. Another history has been created in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar completed 5474 days in power surpassing the earlier record of Sri Krishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar. Since two decades, the politics in Bihar is revolving around Nitish Kumar. In the Vidhan Sabha election 2025, Bihar has once again decided to march forward under his leadership. The NDA, lead by him, has returned to power securing 202 seats out of 243 and he became CM for the record 10th time.

Nitish Kumar, who hails from Kurmi Kisan family of Kalyanbigha in Harnaut (Nalanda), has started his political journey in 1974; when the student movement led by Jai Prakash Narayan was evolved. Then studying in Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT) at Patna, he fully devoted himself to the revolution. He was detained under MISA in 1974 and during emergency in 1975. In 1977, he contested the Vidhan Sabha election from Harnaut constituency against veteran Socialist Party leader Bhola Prasad Singh, but could not succeed. He again lost the 1980 election to Arun Singh, who had been wrongly acquitted in the Belchhi massacre. In the 8th Lok Sabha election 1984, Sri Dharamvir Singh, veteran Congress leader and ex-minister in the Indira Gandhi Government lost to an incumbent of Congress (I) in the sympathy wave after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. There was great resentment in public due to the defeat of Dharamvir Babu in Harnaut & Chandi segments. Nitish has campaigned for him in the Lok Sabha election. This helped Nitish to get elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 1985 in his third attempt, after which his political graph boomed sharply.

He was appointed as the President of the Yuva Lok Dal in 1987 and the secretary general of the newly formed Janata Dal in 1989. In 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 he was elected to Lok Sabha from Barh Constituency and in 2004 from Nalanda constituency. In the Central government, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he served as Minister of State (Agriculture) in 1990, Cabinet minister (Railway) in 1998, surface transport minister in 1999, agriculture minister in 1999 and Railway minister in 2001.

Nitish was the man, who influenced legislatures to elect Laloo as the leader of the legislature party after the demise of Karpoori Thakur, ex-CM and as CM when he Janata Dal came to power in 1990. He was famous as “Chanakya” of Bihar politics. Nitish and Laloo both were termed as the right & left arms of Devi Lal in Bihar; but when the Mandal commission report was implemented, they supported V.P. Singh.

Janata Dal had come to power on certain promises to the people. Nitish presented various project works to State government for implementation, but now they were no longer Laloo’s priority. He sidelined the suggestions and started making loose comment about him. Nitish Kumar was gradually cornered and it became unbearable to survive with Laloo. The aggressive rally of Kurmi Samaj and Lav-Kush Sammelan in 1994 was the sign of resentment among non-Yadav sections of the society against the regime. Nitish joined the rally in late hour and recognized that opportune time had come to fight. Voices were also raised from other small artisan & landless communities for their upliftment and power sharing.

The Samata Party was formed in 1994 under the leadership of veteran socialist George Fernandez. Nitish Kumar was projected as CM candidate in the 1995 election, but the Party flopped. After due deliberations, the BJP-Samata Party alliance came into existence and its positive impact was seen in the coming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. In the 2000 election, no Party got an absolute majority and Nitish was appointed CM by the then Governor. But he did not succeed to gather majority support from the MLAs and resigned. After the fall of the NDA government led by Vajpayee in 2004, he fully devoted himself to Bihar and led several “Yatra” against the misrule of State govt. In the November 2005 election, the NDA got full majority under his leadership and he took oath as CM. Since then he is the CM, except 278 days of his nominee successor Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Nitish Kumar kept himself away from casteism and family coterie. He marched forward with balanced social engineering to keep the all community as against “MY” combination of RJD and “Upper caste” of Congress, BJP or Communists. He always preferred other castes in the Bureaucracy as well as in the Party, even at the cost of the genuine rights of his own castemen. Earlier seniormost IAS officers K.D. Sinha and others have not been made Chief Secretary because they belong to his caste. IPS officer Ashish Ranjan Sinha was stepped down from the post of DGP due to the same reason. Despite being the backbone of the Party, his caste-men never got due share in candidature of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad and on ministerial berths. Extremely backward castes, comprising about 30% of the population, backward Pasmanda Muslims, Mahadalits and women have always been his top priority. In 2020 Bihar Election actually the political war was not “NDA vs MG” but was “Nitish vs All” and these depressed sections of the society, called “Silent Voters” stood firmly behind Nitish in the arena, even when BJP’s core upper caste voters betrayed him.

Due to deceit in the election, day to day criticism by BJP leaders and a conspiracy to break up JDU on the tune of Maharashtra, Nitish came out of the NDA and formed Mahagathbandhan government on 10th August, 2022 with the support of Lalu Prasad-led RJD & UPA and took oath as CM for the 8th time. Nitish Kumar established his organizational skill at the national level by forming INDIA block of 28 national and regional parties to fight BJP. Opposition parties have a golden opportunity to fight under his non-controversial image and leadership. But the INDIA block failed in timely seat sharing and strategy formulation for the Lok Sabha election, which irked Nitish.

In Bihar, even though Nitish Kumar has announced publicly to contest the Vidhan Sabha election under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav, but Lalu was in hurry to crown Tejaswi as CM by breaking some MLAs of Nitish Party. Such a conspiracy, forced Nitish to reconsider his alliance with Lalu Prasad and ultimately he stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on 28th January 2024 and formed the NDA government again in Bihar on the same day. Nitish Kumar took oath as CM for the record 9th times. Nitish Kumar has also holds the record of serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the longest period of over 19 successful years.