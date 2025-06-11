They All Abide By Niti Aayog...All The Chief Ministers, That Is. For all governmental requirements of their respective states, the aspiring Chief Ministers are strictly required to urge, appeal, pray, plead to the Nitish Aayog to sort out their states' tangles that otherwise are beyond their control to solve or sort them out on their own. For them, thus, Nitish Aayog's due approval, acknowledgement are a sure must before they are duly passed via various divisions, departments, ministries etc to reach at the respective Chief Ministers as per their pre-assigned requirements vis-a-vis money for their respective states' specific requirements, needs. Ironically, every pie spent herein is officially accounted for and there is no escape from it at all in any way, come what may for sure. The Chief Ministers while complying with all that are strictly required to adopt step-by-step fully researched, duly supported procedures to 100% convince the "all-knowing" Nitish Aayog about their respective credibility so that there is not even an iota of doubt about their any inkling of any doubt whatsoever. Further, the Nitish Aayog is for, by, of India's continuous upward progresses in all sectors without any bias of any kind toward any state or UT whatsoever. Thus, it is definitely expected of the Nitish Aayog to be 100% "neutral", "objective", "fully focussed" with no slackness of any kind whatsoever, come what may. Expectedly, from now on, the Niti Aayog will be more vigilant keeping regular track of the "onward progresses" of the all sector, all level developments of all states, UTs so that there is no "leakage" of any kind whatsoever in any way. Along side, there continues to be smooth, hasslefree, uniform progresses in all fronts...The aim is to have continuous all round developments in all sectors in all levels so that all states, all UTs look all round developed. To abide by that, they abide by the Niti Aayog.