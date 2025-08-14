Patanjali Foods Ltd's Q1 net profit declines 31 pc YoY, revenue rises

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Patanjali Foods Limited's net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY26) stood at Rs 180.35 crore, down 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The Baba Ramdev-led company had posted a net consolidated profit of Rs 262.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

As per the filing, the FMCG sector's firm profit declined over 49 per cent sequentially from Rs 358.51 crore in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, the total income for the quarter under review rose 19 per cent to Rs 8,912.69 crore as compared to Rs 7,202.35 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, the net income declined quarter-on-quarter from Rs 9,744.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the April-June quarter, Patanjali Foods' total expenses stood at Rs 8,664.13 crore, surging significantly YoY from Rs 6,843.38 crore. However, the expenses narrowed sequentially from Rs 9,286.26 crore.

According to the filing, the company's board member has re-appointed Ramdev as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Patanjali Foods Limited. The appointment will be effective after shareholders' consent.

"In the food and other FMCG segment, the Company’s products continue to generate demand in the overseas market, leading to exports to 16 countries in the current quarter with ghee, biscuit, juices, textured soya protein, staples and registering continued demand," the filing said.

Meanwhile, the shares of the company settled in negative territory on Thursday. The stock closed at Rs 1,758.90, down 2.15 per cent on NSE.

The scrip has been underperforming this year, having fallen over 2 per cent to date. In the last 5 sessions, the stock declined nearly 3 per cent; however, it rose over 5 per cent in the last 30 days.

