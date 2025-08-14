Maha will play pivotal role in achieving dream of 'Viksit Bharat', says Guv

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that Maharashtra will play a pivotal role in achieving the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He exhorted the people to join hands to contribute to the nation’s progress and ensure that the ideals of freedom, equality, and justice are cherished. He greeted the people of Maharashtra on the eve of Independence Day.

In his message, the Governor said, “Maharashtra has had a rich legacy of seers and social reformers who have guided our society on the path of righteousness, justice, and equality. Since attaining Independence, Maharashtra has made remarkable strides in socio-economic development. Our state has been at the forefront of industrial development, education, agriculture and culture.”

“On the auspicious occasion of the 79th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the citizens of Maharashtra. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by numerous known and unknown freedom fighters, revolutionaries and ordinary citizens to secure Independence,” said the Governor.

The Governor will hoist the National flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at Council Hall, Pune at 9.05 A.M. on Friday. He will host the traditional Independence Day reception for the invitees on the lawns of Raj Bhavan, Pune, in the evening.

Earlier, the Governor said that the state is a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment and it contributes over 14 per cent to the country’s total GDP, being one of the leading industrial states in India.

The government is also working to build an inclusive, progressive and developed Maharashtra by taking all communities together.

He said that at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland in January 2025, the government signed MoUs worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore of investment with 63 national and international companies. This will generate more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the state.

Further, the government has planned to disburse the Investment Promotion Subsidy of about Rs 5,000 crore to different industries in the state to attract investments, foster industrial growth and generate employment opportunities.

He further stated that the state government through its undertaking Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has decided to allot industrial plots of approximately 3,500 acres to support and encourage industrialisation in the state.

Recognising the growing demand for industrial land, 10,000 acres of land will be notified for industrial purposes. The government will develop 10 Integrated Industrial Parks and Integrated Logistics Parks to enhance industrial growth, improve supply chain efficiency and create a world-class business ecosystem.

The government has cleared the launch of the 'Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission' to strengthen and expand the state’s textile sector.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to launch such a mission aligned with the Centre’s 'National Technical Textiles Mission', reinforcing its leadership in the textile industry, said the Governor.

--IANS

sj/rad