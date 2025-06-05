Dhami Commits Making Uttarakhand 100% Corruption Free

Pushkar Dhami Whole Heartedly Publicly Boisterous ly Commits Making Full Uttarakhand 100% All Round, All Level Corruption Free from the state's "patal to aakaash", come what may. He is all round claimed to be mighty excited --- his army back ground composed of 100% required assuredness going for all types of kill assuredly knowing no obstacles of any kind whatsoever --- about cleansing Uttarakhand to make it a model state overtaking even it's "elder brother" (Bara Bhai "Bhratashri") UP or the country's largest state Madhya Pradesh or say, "all round tough" state Rajasthan or even say, "all round far senior" to his state, Maharashtra. The Chief Ministers of all four states named above reportedly unabashedly confess, admit, accept with marked trepidation that Dhami has achieved "impossible" by suspending 2 IAS officers forthwith without caring even a wee bit about its next consequences. B---- T- W--- H------ N---, Uttarakhand state must flourish all round without any ado of any kind whatsoever. That too, absolutely honestly so that in the immediate ensuing days, other states are forced to take immediate cue from Uttarakhand and inherently follow it for their respective states' all round upwardly mobile relentless unabated progresses. Though this is EDITORIAL, setting a new precedence in presenting it in view of Dhami setting a new precedence in the annals of "correct administration throwing aside all reservations of all immoral, dishonest kinds", the sitting Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana says to The Hawk: "DhamiJi has officially shown to us all in the whole country that where there is a clear will, determination to give clean, honest administration to the state, there is no obstruction of any kind whatsoever, nothing is an obstruction then". Adds Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in exclusive to The Hawk: "What steps Mananiya DhamiJi has taken to make entire Uttarakhand fully all level corruption free is truly remarkable. It has opened doors for all to finally realise that where there is a sure intention to achieve / acquire something determinedly sure for the state, there is no obstruction". The Hawk tried to reach at other CMs to know their opinions but they were officially too busy with their governmental works and hence, they excused themselves...But all said and done, the fact is, Dhami has truly set a new precedence in the annals of setting positive administration and courageously continue with that.