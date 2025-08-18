WDPL 2025: Nidhi Mahto’s five-for powers Central Delhi Queens to a big win against East Delhi Riders

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) A brilliant spell of bowling by Nidhi Mahto set the stage for a commanding victory for Central Delhi Queens over East Delhi Riders in their Women’s Delhi Premier League clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

Batting first, the East Delhi Riders never managed to find their rhythm and were bundled out for just 88 runs in 16.4 overs.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Nidhi Mahto (5-15), who bowled a brilliant spell to claim five wickets, dismantling the Riders’ batting line-up almost single-handedly. She received good support from Priya Mishra and Avleen Kaur, who chipped in with a wicket apiece, ensuring there was no escape for the Riders.

Chasing a modest target, the Queens got off to a dream start thanks to an excellent 65-run opening partnership between Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh. Nishika played a steady hand, scoring 22 off 24 balls, before getting dismissed. Deeksha, however, anchored the innings beautifully with a fluent 45 off 40 balls, keeping her side firmly in control.

There was a slight wobble as the Queens lost a couple of quick wickets—Deeksha departing after a fine knock and Monika falling for 0 to Vanshika Lila. But the duo of Saachi and Avleen Kaur ensured there were no further hiccups. The pair guided their side home with composure, sealing a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

With this emphatic win, the Central Delhi Queens, led by Nidhi Mahto’s match-winning heroics, not only showcased their balanced bowling attack but also underlined the depth in their batting line-up.

Brief scores:

East Delhi Riders 88 all out in 16.4 overs (Nidhi Mahto 5-15, Priya Mishra 1-14, Avleen Kaur 1-20) lost to Central Delhi Queens: 89/3 in 13.5 overs (Deeksha Sharma 45, Nishika Singh 22; Vanshika Lila 2/18) by eight wickets and 25 balls to spare.

