AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st ODI, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA: Australia edged past South Africa 2-1 in the recently concluded T20I series.

The three-match T20I series between Australia and South Africa had everything in it. It had some incredible batting performances, with a blistering century by Dewald Brevis and some fantastic bowling experience. Eventually, Glenn Maxwell helped Australia to win the series 2-1. Now, the action moves to the bigger format, and both sides will be playing against each other in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be held at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns.

The match will kick off at 10 AM on Tuesday (August 19). Some of the key players are back for both sides. The WTC final winning captain, Temba Bavuma, will lead the visitors, and Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj are back for them. Mitchell Marsh will be leading the hosts, as Pat Cummins has been rested. Both sides are looking quite good, and we expect another fierce battle between two powerhouses of cricket. Australia will hope to start well to win another series, while South Africa will eye revenge.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI

· Venue: Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns

· Time: 10 AM IST

· Date: August 19, 2025 (Tuesday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (51) – SA (55)

The Proteas are the only side that have more wins than defeats in ODIs against Australia overall. South Africa have beaten them in 55 out of the 110 ODIs, whereas Australia have recorded 51 wins. One game has been tied as well, and three have ended without a result.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

Cazaly's Stadium saw a nail-biting finish in the third T20I, which indicates something about the surface here. It has enough for the bowlers to exploit, and the new ball will get swing. Spinners will be handy as the game goes forward. However, batting in the second innings will be better because of the dew in the evening.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Cairns suggests a sunny afternoon with the highest temperature of 27°C. The expected speed of wind is to be around 16 km/h with 45 percent humidity.

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton

· Batters: Cameron Green, Travis Head, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh (Vice Captain)

· All-rounder: Cooper Connolly, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (Captain)

· Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Kagiso Rabada

Dream11 Prediction: ODIs are totally different from T20Is. Both teams have some new faces in their batting units, which will be a challenge for them. Australia will be confident after a recent series win, but they don't have their two match winners, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell. Thus, other batters need to make the contributions.

Marnus Labuschagne will provide the stability in the batting, as will Temba Bavuma for South Africa. The Proteas still have a better bowling unit, but it is about taking the game deep with the bat. That is where Australia might get an edge. The match odds are currently with Australia, as it is very difficult to beat them in their own conditions.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!