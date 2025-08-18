Reha Sukheja reflects on her stint in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: 'The experience has been transformative'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) In an unexpected twist, Reha Sukheja was eliminated from the reality show, "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon".

Since the very beginning, Reha managed to leave her mark on the show with her elegance, unwavering determination, and never-give-up attitude.

From the dangerous fire task, to the messy gobar task, to the intense kushti challenge, Reha gave every task her hundred percent.

One of her milestone moments from the show was the grehpravesh round, where she emerged victorious as Miss Bamuliya.

Her two-week stint in "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon" was an emotional rollercoaster full of self-discovery, bonding, and overcoming fears.

Reflecting on her journey, Reha shared, “This experience has been nothing short of transformative for me. I came into 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' thinking it would be just about tasks and competition, but I’m leaving with lessons, friendships, and memories that I’ll carry forever."

"From wrestling in the kushti pit to babysitting the toddlers, to playing with the fire, and even catching hens, I’ve learned something new every single day."

Reha disclosed that winning the grehpravesh round will always be a highlight for her.

"The gaon tested me, taught me, and most importantly, reminded me of the strength we all have within us. I’m grateful to have been part of this beautiful journey," she concluded.

Previously, Aishwarya Khare said goodbye to "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon" after being nominated by co-contestant Erica Packard.

"We’ve had each other’s back, or so I thought. It was part of the game; I never imagined it would lead to this,” Aishwarya reflected.

Refreshing your memory, Aishwarya had taken Erica’s name during the voting round to become the Maalkin of Basera, however, when Erica was given the power to nominate, she named Aishwarya.

The show presently has Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi, and Samriddhi Mehra fighting it out for the crown of the ultimate village girl.

"Chhoriyan Chali Gaon", airs every day at 10 PM, only on Zee TV!

