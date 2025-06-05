No More Wishy-Washy UP

No more wishy-washy, helter-skelter, hither-thither Uttar Pradesh whose very beginning, say, is well known but its end, say, Ballia, is seemingly beyond conventional UP-areas in conventional sense if ideally fathomed, seriously wonder innumerable many, though officially, it is very much integral part of UP and is border district of UP.

{Also, this be firmly fathomed that UP is no flimsy or flippant though it's too crammed, cramped as seen in its map along side}.

The newest about UP is "make it smaller so that more or less all districts in the state of UP are in close proximity to each other albeit, being in different states".

It tantamounts to out of current UP, new states like Bhojpur Pradesh or Purvaiya, Awadh Pradesh, Paschim Pradesh, Harit Pradesh.

May be for complete convenience of easy, orderly administration, another additional region, as is being seriously, ardently, pointedly contemplated now.

Apparently, the officially required Centre's approval, permission for the expansion of number of districts by turning existing districts' length and breadth for better administrative facilities by enabling the concerned administrations easily reach all in a district when it is small.

Thus the immediate need for making UP's districts more for better mass-centric, all people-reaching governance.

Thus, no more wishy-wasy, itsy-bitsy, haywire Uttar Pradesh, firmly opine state specialists.