Opposition Walks Out of Rajya Sabha, Slams JPC Report on Waqf Bill as "Biased"

World

PM Modi, Macron Discuss AI, Defence; France to Host 10 Indian Startups

Law & Judiciary

Integrate Homeless Into Society, Warns Freebies May Lead to Joblessness: Supreme Court

India

FM Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill 2025, Defines Crypto as Taxable Income

India

PM Modi Urges Students to Embrace Failures as Teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 05:42 PM

Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana Enhances Food Processing & Storage Infra

The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 09:20 AM

India Launches EFTA Desk to Boost Trade with Iceland, Norway, Switzerland & Liechtenstein

The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 08:54 AM

Bengaluru Named Aerospace Capital of India at Aero India 2025: Shivakumar

Feb 10, 2025, 08:45 AM

PM Modi Shares Leadership Mantra and Stress-Free Exam Tips at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Feb 10, 2025, 07:07 AM

Political Freebies: Short-Term Gains May Lead to Long-Term Economic Strain, Warns Report

Feb 10, 2025, 06:33 AM

The HawkT
The HawkT
The HawkT
The HawkT
The HawkT
The HawkT

Showbiz

Samay Raina Deletes 'India's Got Latent' Content Amid Controversy, Pledges Cooperation

The HawkT

The Hawk

Feb 12, 2025, 03:56 PM

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out, Streaming Soon on Amazon MX Player

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2025, 02:46 PM

NCW Chief Condemns ‘Obscene Language’ in Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 11, 2025, 02:48 PM

Jr NTR Praises Ed Sheeran for Performing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu at Bengaluru Concert

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 08:02 AM

Ed Sheeran Wows Bengaluru Fans with Flawless Telugu Performance of Chuttamalle

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 07:13 AM

Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer Unveils Aquatic Dinosaurs and New Threats

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 07:05 AM

Sports

Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2025, 08:12 AM

Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Ushering New Era of Leadership

Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2025, 03:52 PM

Virat Kohli Crosses 16,000 Runs in Asia, Scores Confidence-Boosting Fifty

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2025, 08:56 AM

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Backed by Andy Flower for IPL 2025 Leadership

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar receives strong backing from head coach Andy Flower, praising his leadership skills ahead of the IPL 2025 season
Cricket
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 09:32 AM

Azharuddin Praises Rohit Sharma's Century, Eyes Success for India in ICC Champions Trophy

Hockey
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 07:58 AM

Spanish Teams Arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League Matches

Economy & Business

Market
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 11, 2025, 10:21 AM

Indian Stainless Steel Industry Urges Fair Access Amid Proposed US Tariffs

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 09:17 AM

FICCI Survey: India's Manufacturing Sector Shows Continued Growth Momentum

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2025, 02:39 PM

RBI Lifts Restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank for Credit Cards, Online Onboarding

RBI removes restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank, allowing credit card issuance & online onboarding. The move boosts banking services & customer access
Business
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 09:09 AM

Valentine's Day Roses from Krishnagiri Ready for Export Despite Setback

Market
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 04:22 AM

India Stock Market Opens Flat as Metal Shares Drop on Trump's Tariff Threat

Editorial & Analyses

World

Geopolitics

Trump Is Not Making America Great Again, He Is Dismantling America’s Greatness Brick By Brick

Geopolitics

PM Modi Arrives in France to Co-Chair AI Action Summit with Macron

featured

Traders in PoGB Concerned Over Removal of Customs Concessions, Threatening Economy

America

Trump’s Confrontational Foreign Policy Defies His “America First” Agenda

featured

Educational Crisis Unfolds in Diamer District, PoGB: Alarmingly Low Pass Rates

featured

China's Marriage Rate Hits Record Low Amid Rising Divorces and Shrinking Workforce

Lifestyle

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 04:52 AM

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads Peace Meditation in Myanmar with Over 1,500 Attendees

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 08, 2025, 06:45 PM

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Insights on Her Fitness Regime and Health Routine

The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2025, 02:23 PM

Bhartiya Influencers Association Slams Ranveer Allahbadia for Vulgar Remarks

Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia for vulgar remarks on a comedy show, sparking backlash and legal complaints. He later apologized
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 02, 2025, 06:18 AM

 In Life’s Turbulent Terrains, Assume The Role Of A Witness

Food & Drinks
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2025, 04:38 AM

PM Modi's Obesity Fight and Oil Reduction Call Receives Praise from Health Experts

Science

Technology

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Showcase AI-Powered Technologies

The Hawk·Feb 09, 2025, 12:24 PM

Study Reveals Unexpected Collagen Structure That Could Transform Biomedical Research

The Hawk·Feb 07, 2025, 04:57 PM

Study Reveals Some Fruit Fly Species Vulnerable to Multiple Viruses

The Hawk·Feb 06, 2025, 04:43 PM

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla Selected as Pilot for NASA’s Axiom Mission 4 to ISS

Jan 31, 2025, 05:01 AM

Indian Govt to Launch GPU Access Portal Amid China's DeepSeek AI Challenge

Jan 30, 2025, 10:15 AM

SpaceX to Bring Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Home Amid Controversy

Jan 29, 2025, 08:20 AM

