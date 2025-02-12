Latest News
India
Opposition Walks Out of Rajya Sabha, Slams JPC Report on Waqf Bill as "Biased"
World
PM Modi, Macron Discuss AI, Defence; France to Host 10 Indian Startups
Law & Judiciary
Integrate Homeless Into Society, Warns Freebies May Lead to Joblessness: Supreme Court
India
FM Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill 2025, Defines Crypto as Taxable Income
India
PM Modi Urges Students to Embrace Failures as Teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 05:42 PM
Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana Enhances Food Processing & Storage Infra
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 09:20 AM
India Launches EFTA Desk to Boost Trade with Iceland, Norway, Switzerland & Liechtenstein
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 08:54 AM
Bengaluru Named Aerospace Capital of India at Aero India 2025: Shivakumar
Feb 10, 2025, 08:45 AM
PM Modi Shares Leadership Mantra and Stress-Free Exam Tips at Pariksha Pe Charcha
Feb 10, 2025, 07:07 AM
Political Freebies: Short-Term Gains May Lead to Long-Term Economic Strain, Warns Report
Feb 10, 2025, 06:33 AM
T
Rohit Sharma Backs Rishabh Pant Ahead of 4th Test Against Australia Amid Dry Spell
The Hawk
·
Dec 24, 2024, 07:42 AM
T
Allu Arjun Appeals for Responsible Behavior Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy Allegations
The Hawk
·
Dec 22, 2024, 12:07 PM
T
Every Bangladeshi will be thrown out of Jharkhand: Union Minister JP Nadda at a rally in Palamu
The Hawk
·
Nov 09, 2024, 12:50 PM
T
Cyclone Dana: East Coast Railway diverts, short terminates or cancels around 203 trains to ensure public safety
The Hawk
·
Oct 24, 2024, 02:24 PM
T
Waqf Act Ammendment Bill 2024 to be passed in Parliament soon: Amit Shah
The Hawk
·
Sep 17, 2024, 12:47 PM
T
"Kejriwal's ego is bigger than the problems of Delhi": BJP leader Manoj Tiwari
The Hawk
·
Sep 16, 2024, 11:22 AM
Samay Raina Deletes 'India's Got Latent' Content Amid Controversy, Pledges Cooperation
Samay Raina removes all 'India's Got Latent' videos amid controversy, pledging full cooperation with authorities while stating his intent was only to entertain
T
The Hawk
Feb 12, 2025, 03:56 PM
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 Teaser Out, Streaming Soon on Amazon MX Player
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 12, 2025, 02:46 PM
NCW Chief Condemns ‘Obscene Language’ in Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 11, 2025, 02:48 PM
Jr NTR Praises Ed Sheeran for Performing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu at Bengaluru Concert
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 08:02 AM
Ed Sheeran Wows Bengaluru Fans with Flawless Telugu Performance of Chuttamalle
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 07:13 AM
Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer Unveils Aquatic Dinosaurs and New Threats
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 07:05 AM
Cricket
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 13, 2025, 08:12 AM
Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Ushering New Era of Leadership
Cricket
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 12, 2025, 03:52 PM
Virat Kohli Crosses 16,000 Runs in Asia, Scores Confidence-Boosting Fifty
Cricket
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 13, 2025, 08:56 AM
RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Backed by Andy Flower for IPL 2025 Leadership
RCB Captain Rajat Patidar receives strong backing from head coach Andy Flower, praising his leadership skills ahead of the IPL 2025 season
Cricket
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 09:32 AM
Azharuddin Praises Rohit Sharma's Century, Eyes Success for India in ICC Champions Trophy
Hockey
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 07:58 AM
Spanish Teams Arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League Matches
Market
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 11, 2025, 10:21 AM
Indian Stainless Steel Industry Urges Fair Access Amid Proposed US Tariffs
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 09:17 AM
FICCI Survey: India's Manufacturing Sector Shows Continued Growth Momentum
Banking
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 12, 2025, 02:39 PM
RBI Lifts Restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank for Credit Cards, Online Onboarding
RBI removes restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank, allowing credit card issuance & online onboarding. The move boosts banking services & customer access
Business
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 09:09 AM
Valentine's Day Roses from Krishnagiri Ready for Export Despite Setback
Market
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 04:22 AM
India Stock Market Opens Flat as Metal Shares Drop on Trump's Tariff Threat
World
Geopolitics
Trump Is Not Making America Great Again, He Is Dismantling America’s Greatness Brick By Brick
Geopolitics
PM Modi Arrives in France to Co-Chair AI Action Summit with Macron
Traders in PoGB Concerned Over Removal of Customs Concessions, Threatening Economy
America
Trump’s Confrontational Foreign Policy Defies His “America First” Agenda
Educational Crisis Unfolds in Diamer District, PoGB: Alarmingly Low Pass Rates
China's Marriage Rate Hits Record Low Amid Rising Divorces and Shrinking Workforce
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 04:52 AM
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads Peace Meditation in Myanmar with Over 1,500 Attendees
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 08, 2025, 06:45 PM
Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Insights on Her Fitness Regime and Health Routine
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 10, 2025, 02:23 PM
Bhartiya Influencers Association Slams Ranveer Allahbadia for Vulgar Remarks
Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia for vulgar remarks on a comedy show, sparking backlash and legal complaints. He later apologized
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 02, 2025, 06:18 AM
In Life’s Turbulent Terrains, Assume The Role Of A Witness
Food & Drinks
T
The Hawk
·
Feb 01, 2025, 04:38 AM
PM Modi's Obesity Fight and Oil Reduction Call Receives Praise from Health Experts
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Showcase AI-Powered Technologies
The Hawk
·
Feb 09, 2025, 12:24 PM
Study Reveals Unexpected Collagen Structure That Could Transform Biomedical Research
The Hawk
·
Feb 07, 2025, 04:57 PM
Study Reveals Some Fruit Fly Species Vulnerable to Multiple Viruses
The Hawk
·
Feb 06, 2025, 04:43 PM
Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla Selected as Pilot for NASA’s Axiom Mission 4 to ISS
Jan 31, 2025, 05:01 AM
Indian Govt to Launch GPU Access Portal Amid China's DeepSeek AI Challenge
Jan 30, 2025, 10:15 AM
SpaceX to Bring Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Home Amid Controversy
Jan 29, 2025, 08:20 AM
