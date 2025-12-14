President Murmu asks people to join energy conservation, praises govt efforts

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Seeking public participation in energy conservation, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday praised the Centre’s green efforts, highlighting that India has already fulfilled its clean energy commitments ahead of schedule.

Speaking at an event to mark the National Energy Conservation Day, President Murmu urged citizens to make energy conservation a way of life, ensuring a safe, clean, and prosperous planet for future generations.

She emphasised the need to engage children and youth in working towards a sustainable future for the planet.

“For the success of India's Energy Transition, the participation of every sector and citizen is essential. Bringing energy efficiency to all sectors, behavioural change is most important,” she said.

President Murmu also presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 to institutions and the National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation prizes to school children.

She said the government has taken several important steps in the field of energy conservation and clean energy transition.

“I am told that through energy efficiency efforts of the government during 2023-24, 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent energy has been saved, promoting economic savings and reduction in carbon dioxide emissions,” she said.

“India has already fulfilled its clean energy commitments ahead of schedule. This is a significant achievement in our direction of energy efficiency and decarbonisation,” she said.

She said access to clean and affordable energy helps in empowering communities.

“This helps the local economy and generates opportunities to move ahead. Green energy is not limited to the generation of power but is a powerful tool for empowerment and overall development,” she said.

Pointing to the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the President said the government has made Green Hydrogen Technology a key component of the energy transition.

As part of the mission, Green Hydrogen is being produced with renewable energy technology to make the country a global hub and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, she said.

At the international level, India has already fulfilled its nationally determined clean energy commitments ahead of schedule and strengthened its contribution to global climate action.

She said the country’s clean energy commitments have strengthened the global journey towards sustainable development and net-zero goals.

--IANS

rch/dpb