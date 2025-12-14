Indian envoy, US Congressman discuss shared priorities on defence and security cooperation, AI

Washington, Dec 14 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met House Democrats Caucus Vice Chair, Representative Ted Lieu, and discussed shared priorities on emerging developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

"Engaging conversation with Representative Ted Lieu, Vice Chair of the House Democrats Caucus. Discussed our shared priorities on emerging developments in AI, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and people‑to‑people ties. Look forward to continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest", Kwatra posted on X after the meeting.

On December 12, Kwatra said that he "had a productive meeting" with the Black Caucus Chair, Representative Yvette D. Clarke, "a steadfast supporter of strong India-US relations", and expressed appreciation for her perspective on advancing bilateral collaboration in the AI space, including data privacy and data security.

He also said that he had "an engaging conversation" with industry representatives on India's AI Goals and AI Impact summit at a round table organised by the Albright Stonebridge Group, and "invited US industries to become valuable partners in India’s AI journey."

Earlier this week, the Indian Ambassador held a meeting with the Senate Democratic Conference Deputy Secretary and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, Senator Brian Schatz.

"Pleased to meet Senator Brian Schatz, Deputy Secretary of the Senate Democratic Conference and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Shared perspectives on ongoing bilateral defence cooperation, and deeper India-US engagement in energy, technology, & innovation. Also exchanged perspectives on some of the key regional developments," Kwatra posted on X.

Kwatra also met US Representative Dina Titus and discussed facets of partnership, including technology, tourism and trade.

Following their meeting, Kwatra wrote, "Enjoyed my conversation today with Representative Dina Titus. We discussed many facets of our partnership - trade, technology, & tourism. Grateful for her constant support to stronger relations between our countries."

On December 9, India and the US held Foreign Office Consultations and discussed key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST initiative, energy cooperation, including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker co-chaired the meeting. The two sides discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Both sides also welcomed the steady progress across existing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to give momentum to the implementation of 'Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century' to drive transformative cooperation across key pillars of the partnership."

