defence cooperation
J·Sep 05, 2024, 10:36 am
"India, Singapore compliment each other....": MEA
J·Aug 10, 2024, 07:49 am
Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Minister Maumoon, discusses joint initiatives for maritime security
J·Jun 15, 2024, 06:32 am
'Melodi' moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit
J·Jun 14, 2024, 11:25 am
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership
J·Mar 06, 2024, 11:58 am
Maldives not to renew agreement with India for hydrographic surveys; to do on its own: President Muizzu
J·Jan 26, 2024, 01:01 pm
Modi-Macron meet: Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together
J·Dec 22, 2023, 05:45 am
French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations
J·Nov 20, 2023, 05:02 am
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in India for 2+2 dialogue
J·Sep 26, 2023, 08:21 am
Canadian Vice Chief of Army in India, says 'We want to build military relationship'
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.