India and EU discuss shared security challenges, early conclusion of defence partnership

Brussels, Nov 25 (IANS) India and the European Union look forward to constructive negotiations aiming at the timely and successful conclusion of a Security and Defence Partnership and a Security of Information Agreement, a joint statement issued following last week's 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the 6th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in Brussels highlighted on Tuesday.

The meetings, held on November 18-19, assessed the full spectrum of the bilateral relationship and reviewed implementation of the 'India–EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025', which is reaching completion this year. According to the Joint Statement, both sides welcomed the "very positive momentum" in EU–India relations, including the landmark College of Commissioners' visit to India in February, the first EU–India Strategic Dialogue in Brussels held by HRVP Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June, and the EU's adoption of the Joint Communication on the Strategic Agenda on India in September.

The discussions at the meetings covered a broad range of topics, including economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway, the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), as well as cooperation in the fields of innovation, science and technology, and opportunities to deepen people-to-people contacts in education and research.

"The two sides reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year and to accelerate negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications. They underlined the importance of cooperation at the multilateral level and of continued dialogue on economic issues, including on supply chain diversification. Both sides also noted the progress in the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and looked forward to the next TTC Ministerial Meeting in Brussels in 2026," read the statement.

The Foreign Policy and Security Consultations were chaired by EU's Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog and Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George. The senior Indian diplomat also chaired the Strategic Partnership Review with EU's Acting Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues, Olivier Bailly.

"The EU and India also discussed perspectives for their partnership on global matters, including enhanced cooperation in the multilateral system and collaboration on humanitarian and disaster resilience issues, including through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. They took note of India’s upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2026 and noted substantial points of convergence on global issues to be further explored. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. They also looked forward to the next edition of the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue," the Joint Statement added.

The consultations, both sides emphasised, highlighted the shared commitment to enhancing coordination on regional and global security, and reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The exchanges called for the rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The two sides underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN charter and also reiterated their support for the Peace Plan for Gaza and underlined the need for early restoration of peace and stability.

"The consultations also acknowledged the broad range of shared security challenges and reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening and deepening EU-India security and defence dialogue and cooperation, including on maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber issues, space, defence industry, disarmament and non-proliferation. Both sides highlighted progress made in these domains and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening dialogue and cooperation in peace, security and defence matters. EU and India look forward to constructive negotiations aiming at the timely and successful conclusion of a Security and Defence Partnership and a Security of Information Agreement," the Joint Statement mentioned.

The exchange also focused on preparations for the next phase of the partnership, centred on the development of a new Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda and looked forward to endorsing it at the convening of the India-EU Summit next year in New Delhi.

The MEA Secretary (West) also participated in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on November 20-21 and delivered a keynote address at the high-level event on Critical Maritime Infrastructure and addressed the roundtable on Shared Prosperity, Economic Security, and Digital Connectivity.

--IANS

/as