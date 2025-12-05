Putin begins packed Day 2 Delhi agenda with Rashtrapati Bhavan welcome; set for PM Modi talks

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin will be given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, followed by official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin commenced his State Visit to India on Thursday evening, which included an exceptional personal gesture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received him at the airport and accompanied him from the tarmac in the same vehicle.

The visit, packed with high-level engagements across the national capital, underscores the continuing strategic significance of India-Russia ties amid shifting global geopolitics.

Putin’s schedule for Friday will unfold across multiple venues in the capital. The day begins at 11.00 a.m. with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a wreath-laying at Rajghat at 11.30 a.m. The two leaders will then meet for official talks at Hyderabad House at 11.50 a.m., an interaction expected to cover defence, energy cooperation, regional security and long-term economic partnerships.

Following the delegation-level talks, press statements are scheduled at 1.50 p.m. at Hyderabad House, after which the Ministry of External Affairs will hold a separate press briefing at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan at 3.00 p.m. Putin will later participate in a business event at 3.40 p.m., aimed at strengthening commercial and investment engagement.

In the evening, the Russian President will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.00 p.m., before departing from Air Force Station at 9.00 p.m.

PM Modi and Putin exchanged a warm embrace upon the Russian leader’s arrival, greeting each other with evident familiarity before observing a brief cultural performance arranged as part of the ceremonial welcome.

New Delhi had prepared extensively for the visit, with banners lining key avenues and major stretches, including Lok Kalyan Marg, adorned with India-Russia flags and special lighting. The visual preparations set the tone for an itinerary rich in symbolism and substance.

Soon after the arrival ceremony, the two leaders travelled together to the Prime Minister’s official residence, where PM Modi hosted a private dinner for Putin.

The interaction, described by officials as relaxed and cordial, reflected a continuation of their well-documented personal rapport. PM Modi, posting pictures of the welcome on X, wrote: “Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India… India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.”

The visit follows PM Modi’s July 2024 trip to Moscow, where Putin hosted the Indian leader at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The back-to-back high-level engagements highlight the sustained momentum in bilateral relations, with both sides positioning the partnership as stable, durable and strategically indispensable.

