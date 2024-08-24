Strategic partnership
J·Aug 24, 2024, 08:28 am
PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding visit to Poland, Ukraine
J·Aug 20, 2024, 07:20 am
EAM Jaishankar calls on Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim during his State visit to India
J·Jul 26, 2024, 01:43 pm
Envoy Naor Gilon lauds India-Israel ties, calls PM Modi and Netanyahu's visits "game changer"
J·Jun 14, 2024, 11:25 am
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership
J·Jun 03, 2024, 08:43 am
US congratulates Kuwait's new Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah
J·Mar 18, 2024, 01:16 pm
"Look forward to working together": PM Modi congratulates Russian President Putin on his re-election
J·Jan 15, 2024, 03:13 pm
Modi speaks to Putin on developments in 'strategic partnership'
J·Dec 22, 2023, 05:45 am
French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations
J·Dec 16, 2023, 09:26 am
"A partnership for future": PM Modi, Oman Sultan adopt new joint vision
J·Dec 16, 2023, 07:14 am
"Boost to India-Oman Strategic Partnership", PM Modi holds bilateral with Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik
J·Dec 10, 2023, 07:52 am
PM Modi extends wishes to South Korean President as both countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties
J·Sep 11, 2023, 08:53 am
Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, reviews wide range of bilateral issues
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership in light of new potential: Goyal
